Jokowi asks the Minister of Health to imitate the construction concept of the Soedarso Hospital in Pontianak





Kalbar Online, Pontianak – Governor of West Kalimantan, Sutarmidji said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was satisfied with the construction of RSUD dr. Soedarso Pontianak. So satisfied, he even asked the Minister of Health (Menkes) to make RSUD dr Soedarso an example. “Pak Jokowi is happy with Soedarso. For this reason (development) with the concept of improving health services in collaboration between the APBD and the APBN. So we built the building for Rp. 205 billion, the center for medical equipment. So he (the President) reviewed, the medical equipment is good, the service room is good. He told the Minister of Health that Soedarso was being used as an example,” Sutarmidji said on Thursday (11/8/2022). Sutarmidji said that if President Jokowi had forwarded it on the sidelines of reviewing a number of RSUD dr. Soedarso after inaugurating towers A and B RSUD dr. Soedarso, Tuesday (08/09/2022) yesterday. “I also asked for additional equipment yesterday, he ordered the Minister of Health to send it. If a month is not sent, the President asks me to report it. I asked for an MRI and a CT scan. He said that if a month was not sent, he asked me to report to him again. It is worth almost Rp. 30 billion. But I still want to ask something else. So that we can maximize our services,” Sutarmidji said. In front of the President, Sutarmidji also announced his intention to build facilities catheterization laboratory (cardiac catheterization) this year. Then to prepare for open heart surgery and radiation therapy next year. “We are cooperating with Harapan Kita Hospital. Because it is collaboration and synergy, we are building a radiotherapy room for the cancer departments, so the cancer departments no longer need “Going to Kuching or Jakarta, it’s all enough here. We have complete tools. For cancer, we cooperate with Dharmais Cancer Hospital,” he said. Honestly, Sutarmidji admits that he really accepts President Jokowi’s concern about the large number of people from West Kalimantan going abroad for treatment as the existing health facilities in the region are inadequate. “We, many of our residents, go to Kuching for treatment, due to inadequate service facilities. Soedarso Hospital is a new building, I want classless service. So whether they are rich or poor, the class is the same. The only thing that distinguishes class services is the type of disease. For example, there is a sick person with a type of illness that requires a room for a maximum of two, so use it, whoever he wants, ”he explained. “Later, we will build pavilions for those who want to be treated there, like standard rooms, who want to recover there. But in general, the service is the same, there is no rich or poor. Those who have money, for example, want to recover, want to take the executive room, please,” he concluded. (already)

