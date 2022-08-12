Donald Trump hits back at AG Merrick Garland over FBI Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘Release the documents now!’





Legal analysts break down FBI warrant and affidavit

Former FBI Special Agent Stuart Kaplan, former Federal Prosecutor Francey Hakes and Article III Project Chairman Mike Davis discuss the legal implications of the FBI warrant and affidavit on “Fox News @ Night.”

After a federal judge gives the Justice Department a deadline to determine whether former President Donald Trump supports or opposes unsealing the search warrant and property receipt used by the FBI to search his home in Mar-a-Lago on Monday, the former president said he warmly supported the movement.

“Release the documents now!” Trump wrote on TRUTH Social at 11:40 p.m. ET Thursday, just hours after the judges’ decision was announced.

In two messages, Trump called the raid on his Florida estate “un-American, unwarranted and unnecessary” and said he approved of the “immediate release” of the warrant.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of materials related to the un-American, unwarranted and unnecessary raid and burglary of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, but I will go even further by ENCOURAGING the publication of these documents,” the former president wrote, “even though they were written by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have every interest in attacking me, just as they have done over the past 6 years.

Trump also said the raid was part of an “unprecedented political militarization of law enforcement” and suggested it could be an effort to stop him from running again.

“My polls are the biggest ever, Republican Party fundraising is breaking all records, and the midterm elections are fast approaching. This unprecedented political militarization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly contrary ethical,” he said. “The world is watching as our country is taken to a new low, not only on our border, crime, economy, energy, national security, and much more, but also when it comes to our elections. sacred!”

The pair of posts come just hours after Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart wrote an order on the DOJ’s motion to unseal the warrant and property receipt.

“The United States should immediately serve a copy of its motion on counsel for former President Trump,” Reinhart wrote Thursday. “No later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2022, the United States will file a certificate of award indicating whether former President Trump opposes the government’s motion to unseal.”

The judges’ decision came just after Attorney General Merrick Garland broke his days-long silence on the FBI’s decision to execute a search warrant at the home of a former president. This has never been done in the history of the United States.

At a news conference Thursday, Garland said he “personally approved” the FBI to execute the warrant at Trumps Mar-a-Lago, where agents spent hours searching on Monday.

“Just now, the Justice Department filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt regarding a court-approved search the FBI conducted earlier this week. “, said Garland. “This search was of a premises in Florida belonging to the former president.”

He added, “The department has filed the motion to release the warrant and receipt in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter.”

It’s not immediately clear whether Trump or his legal representative currently has a copy of the warrant or property receipt.

Although the FBI did not specifically use the word “raid” which has been used by Trump and many others, including major news outlets, to describe their search warrant on Trump’s estate, it did. not yet specified which property was recovered during the search and why it was executed in the first place.

The release of the search warrant, which was signed by Reinhart, and the property receipt will reveal this information.

Ahead of Monday’s search warrant, Trump’s legal team contacted and returned 15 boxes of White House documents from Mar-a-Lago to the US National Archives and Records Administration, including documents containing classified information. .

“My attorneys and representatives were cooperating fully and a very good relationship had been established. The government could have had anything it wanted, if we had it,” Trump said. “They asked us to put an extra lock on a certain area – DONE! Everything was fine, better than most previous presidents, then out of nowhere and without warning Mar-a-Lago was raided, at 6:30 a.m., by a VERY large number of agents, and even “vault breakers”.

The former president also said in a separate article that the agency “rummaged through” former first lady Melania Trump’s closets and personal items and “left the area in a relative mess.”

Trump added: “They got a head start on themselves. Crazy!”

