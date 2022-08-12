Deciphering China’s New Normal Policy in Taiwan

China wrapped up its largest-ever military exercises in the Taiwan Strait this week with a series of important statements, including the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office releasing its third white paper, the title of which reveals the new normalcy of its Taiwanese policy.

The title of this third white paper on Taiwan reads: The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era. The document contains content quite different in tone and content from the two previous white papers on Taiwan.

In a word, the white paper asserts that reunification is not only the historical mission of the Communist Party of China, but is also indispensable for realizing China’s rejuvenation. He says the party has adopted new innovative measures regarding Taiwan under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. This new starting point for reunification is called the new normal of Chinese Taiwan policy.

Obviously, in the case of all civilizational states, especially those with imperial impulses and system-shaping capabilities, understanding the symbolism of semantics is important in interpreting their likely trajectories, with very broad implications. And given this prognosis, the new normal for China-Taiwanese relations is the subject of media commentary.

Changing saliences

To begin with, the title of the White Paper published this week, the first under President Xi Jinping, marks a significant departure from the previous two, which were titled The One China Principle and the Taiwan Question (February 2000 ) and The Taiwan Question and the Reunification of China (August 1993).

That change is the inclusion of New Era in the title, which Xi defines as moving China away from Deng Xiaopings. Hide your strengths and wait for your time thesis. Especially now, as the 20th Party Congress approaches, where Xi will be seeking an unprecedented third term, this radicalization is on the cards.

Second, the title of this article also implies an interesting turn of words, from China Reunification to China Reunification, which alludes to an assertion toward more China-centric reunification. This recalls a similar earlier twist from Chairman Mao Zedong’s liberation of Taiwan to Deng’s integration of Taiwan, saying the same thing while using different semantics.

The third distinction is more operational and far too obvious to be missed even by superficial observers of China. Here, compared to the August White Papers 1993 and February 2000, he rescinded their earlier commitment that any issue can be negotiated as long as Taiwan accepts there is one China and does not pursue separatist policies. This once again reinforces Beijing’s growing belief that it is carrying out this reunification on its own terms.

Fourth, unlike the previous two, this third white paper makes a relatively stronger allusion to recourse to the army power to effect reunification. He explains how in the new era, with a significant growth in its political, economic, cultural, technological and military strength, there is no likelihood that China will allow Taiwan to be separated again.

This assertion, of course, is explained in terms of military advances by Taiwan and other foreign powers seeking to divide China, implicating the United States and its friends and allies.

Fifth, the release of the White Paper this week was accompanied by other statements to reiterate China’s non-renouncement of the use of its military. This element was for example elucidated on Wednesday during an official meeting. statement issued by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Announcing the successful completion of military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, he said, “But we will not renounce the use of force and we reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures.” This is to guard against outside interference and all separatist activities.

All this is now called the new normal China’s Taiwan policy and China-US relations, where extensive military exercises are expected to become more regular to block Taiwan’s sea routes and airspace, thereby circumventing its ever-growing economic partnerships and further reducing the number of nations that continue to recognize Taipei as a sovereign nation-state.

This surge in cross-Strait relations, however, has implications far beyond the China-US-Taiwan triangular ties.

Strategic implications

Chinese state media reporting of military exercises has been seen as hinting at transgressions across the Taiwan Strait centerline becoming a usual The exercise has already had a visible impact on regional supply lines, with companies assessing costs and short- and long-term strategies.

At least these military exercises demonstrated Beijing’s ability to inflict a huge but undisputed disruption of regional trade flows at its own time and at its will. Amid post-pandemic resilience initiatives, these disruptions are sure to trigger panic.

Even a cursory glance at these trade flows shows how, for the first half of This yearabout half of the world’s container fleet and almost 90% of its largest ships by tonnage have passed through the Taiwan Strait connecting East Asia to markets around the world.

Of course, any tension in the Taiwan Strait will mean longer trade routes, longer transit times and higher freight rates, with goods and services reaching consumers much later and at a much higher price. higher.

But wouldn’t such disruptions be equally counterproductive to China’s huge foreign trade, especially its trade from its eastern ports of Shanghai, Shenzhen, Ningbo and Guangzhou, the four largest ports facing the Strait of Taiwan? The answer to this is obviously negative.

China may be the world’s largest trading nation, but the world has witnessed President Xi’s sustained willingness to sacrifice the economy for his politics; see for example its zero Covid strategy which continues to shut down large parts of the country, significantly slowing down its economy.

However, what brings relief is the broad consensus on how strongly China remains circumscribed in its tactics. Unleashing a direct military strike still seems totally unaffordable among his political choices.

So, instead of a relentless amphibious attack, China is likely to choose a strategy of wordy war diplomacy accompanied by intermittent unannounced and unacknowledged naval and air blockades of Taiwan, and make this routine the new normal of its operations. proven in the gray area, which will make the American response indecisive.

When elephants fight

As the saying goes, when elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers. All of this new normal doesn’t bode well for Taipei.

For example, at the end of its recent military exercises, the Peoples Liberation Armys East Theater Command said in a statement: The theater forces will follow the development of the situation in the Taiwan Strait, continue their training and combat preparations, organize regular combat readiness patrols towards the Taiwan Strait, and resolutely uphold national sovereignty and integrity. territorial.

On Wednesday, this was corroborated by the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense which reported that a total of 17 Chinese fighter jets flew on the midline of the Taiwan Strait.

China claims it is the United States trying to change the status quo by strengthening and improving its relationship with Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory. Thus, the Chinese Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu told China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday, China has no choice but to fight back and defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

But while China insists that its relations with Taiwan are an internal affair and reserves the right to bring the island under its control, by force if necessary, Taiwan rejects China’s claims, saying that only the inhabitants of the islands can decide their future. .

The United States, meanwhile, continues to claim that visits to the island like the recent visit by its House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi are routine and that China uses them as pretexts to strengthen its position. of force against Taipei.

Then there are the internal disjunctions of Taiwanese democracy, which have seen the cyclical nature of the Kuomintang (KMT or Nationalist Party) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sharing power on a two-term basis. This logic predicts that the KMT, considered relatively closer to Beijing, will return to power in 2024.

Some of this was demonstrated in how, even before the end of the Chinese military exercises, Andrew Hsia, Vice Chairman of the KMT, flew to China for what his party called a pre-arranged visit for meet the Taiwanese business community. Of course, the president Tsai Ing-wenleader of the currently ruling DPP called this disappointing for our people, even though Hsias’ visit to China did not involve any official meeting or even a visit to Beijing.

Meanwhile, China’s neighbors are taking note of this power posture, though their responses remain disjointed.

While newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was the only regional leader to drop Pelosi even when he was in the same city, India is planning high-altitude links military exercises with the United States within 100 kilometers of the tense China-India ceasefire line, and its October date will coincide with the 20th Chinese Party Congress in Beijing.

All of this does not bode well for regional peace and security.

Follow Swaran Singh on Twitter @SwaranSinghJNU.

______________________