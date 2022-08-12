How attorney Merrick Garland just dealt with Donald Trump bluffing





It was all over and done pretty quickly so it was easy to miss.

But in announcing Thursday that the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant given to the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago, Attorney General Merrick Garland also did something else he called a bluff. of Donald Trump.

The property receipt is a document that federal law requires law enforcement officers to leave with the property owner, Garland said, speaking at the Justice Department in Washington DC.

The Department filed the motion to release the warrant and receipt, in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, certain surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in the matter.

Or to put it another way, shut up or shut up, Mr. Trump.

Ever since the former president announced his beautiful property south of Palm Beach was raided by dozens of officers on Monday, Trump and his supporters have sought to paint the episode as an example of brutal government overreach.

How were agents able to break into the home of a former president just to retrieve documents he may have taken from the White House when he left in January 2021 and that the National Archives were looking for, his friends asked on Fox News. If they can do it to a former president, they can certainly do it to you and me.

A fact often missing from the story was that the DoJ, in an operation we now know approved by Garland himself, had obtained a warrant from a Florida judge detailing what they hoped to find. A copy of the warrant has been in the hands of Trump’s lawyers since Monday, but they chose not to release it.

The reasons for such a decision can only be speculation, but it turns out that the documents sought were not only classified, but of interest to national security officials, so it might be harder for Trump to claim that officers broke into his safe. just to look up a draft outline of his infrastructure week plan, or some other policy document he had been clinging to.

It makes it even harder to think that they even came looking for the so-called love letters that Kim Jung-un had sent to Trump, items that are not by law his personal property but rather that of the nation.

Such letters should be back in the National Archives, but the suggestion was that they wouldn’t have come looking for something like this if it hadn’t been important. Remember, a counterterrorism official had already traveled to Mar-a-Lago as part of the investigation into the documents, and Trump had already received a subpoena, another detail revealed on Tuesday.

Donald Trump says Florida Mar-a-Lago estate was ‘raided’ by FBI

Garland, 69, who has spent more than 20 years as a judge and could have ended up on the Supreme Court were it not for Mitch McConnell’s antics, looked sober and calm. His dark suit and navy tie looked like a lawyer, his words were measured.

First, I personally endorsed the decision to seek a search warrant in this case. Second, the ministry does not take such a decision lightly, he said.

Where possible, as a standard practice, seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and strictly limit any search undertaken.

He also wanted to protect the integrity of the FBI, an agency whose offices in Ohio were attacked by a gunman on Thursday, and which did come under verbal attack from Republicans.

The men and women of the FBI and the Department of Justice are dedicated and patriotic public servants. Every day, they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their security while protecting our civil rights, he said. They do so at great personal sacrifice and at their own risk. I am honored to work alongside them.

Garland spoke for just under six minutes. As he left the podium, it looked like he was going to answer a question, but he quickly thought about it and left the room.

Trump can try to get ahead of the story by releasing the warrant and revealing what the feds were looking for. But let’s not bet on it.

He responded by insisting again that he was trying to help. My lawyers and my representatives cooperated fully and a very good relationship had been established. The government could have had whatever it wanted, had we had it, he said in a statement.

It is much more likely that the information will be made public by a judge, in a manner consistent with the law.

Either way, we’ll soon find out what the agents were looking for and who is telling the truth Merrick Garland or Donald Trump.

