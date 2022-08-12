Rishi Sunak reveals Boris Johnson ignored his pleas

Former UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed that Boris Johnson has been ignoring his pleas since stepping down from Cabinet.

Mr Sunak caused the downfall of British prime ministers by being one of the prime ministers to step down in early July, alongside former health secretary Sajid Javid.

Both wrote inflammatory resignation letters saying they no longer had confidence in Mr Johnson after his handling of the scandal surrounding former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

Dozens of other MPs and ministers followed suit until Mr Johnson was forced to resign.

Now the hopeful successor to Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak took part in a leadership race organized by the Daily Telegraph on Thursday evening alongside his rival, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

When asked by Deputy Newspapers Editor Camilla Tominey if he had spoken with Mr Johnson since he resigned from his cabinet, Mr Sunak said: I messaged and called, but unsurprisingly, he did not return my calls.

On June 30, Chris Pincher dramatically resigned as Deputy Chief Whip after allegedly assaulting two other guests the night before at the Carlton Club, a private Tory establishment in London.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson was not aware of any specific allegations about Mr Pincher when he appointed him to the whips office, but it emerged over the next few days that he had been made aware of them from 2019.

Mr Johnson was forced to issue a humiliating apology, saying he had forgotten about the allegations.