Prime Minister Narendra Modi still on course to win majority in Lok Sabha polls in 2024 after Nitish Kumar exits: Poll | India News





NEW DELHI: The NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to win a smaller parliamentary majority in the next Indian general election in less than two years, according to a new survey, but he remains by far the most popular choice to lead the country.

Prime Minister Modis’ ruling coalition would win 286 seats out of the 543-member Lok Sabha if elections were held now. The exit of Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) could cost the ruling alliance some 21 seats out of an earlier projection of 307 seats, according to the survey conducted by India Today magazine in association with polling agency C- Vote.

The ruling coalition led by the Bharatiya Janata NDA party currently has a comfortable presence of over 300 people in the Lok Sabha.

The Mood of the Nation survey, conducted between February and August, reached approximately 122,016 respondents. Much of the polling was held before Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United) party in the eastern state of Bihar cut ties with the Modis coalition on Tuesday. However, a snap poll a day later reflected the immediate fallout from his exit.

After more than eight years in office, Modi PMs personal position dominates his political rivals even as India grapples with high inflation and unemployment and dealt with a catastrophic wave of Covid-19 last summer.

Nearly 53% of those polled favored him as the next prime minister, with just 9% backing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 7% in favor of Aam Aadmi party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

