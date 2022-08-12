GOP will ‘incarcerate’ officials who approved of Trump FBI raid, says Bannon





Right-wing strategist and podcaster Steve Bannon has warned that Republicans will “incarcerate” those responsible for Monday’s FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s home at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Bannon, who served as general manager of Trump’s campaign in 2016 and White House adviser for several months in 2017, criticized the raid on Trump’s home during a Thursday episode of his War Room podcast. His remarks came as he was interviewing the former president’s attorney, Christina Bobb.

The raid targeting a former commander has no historical precedent, marking the most serious legal action ever taken against a former commander-in-chief.

Two high-level government sources told Newsweek after the raid that the FBI took the action based largely on information from a confidential source who was able to identify the classified documents Trump still had in his home and where they were.

Steve Bannon, an ally of former President Donald Trump, has warned that those responsible for the Mar-a-Lago raid will be “jailed” by Republicans. Above, Bannon hosts an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference on August 4, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

It was previously reported and acknowledged by Trump that the documents required by the National Archives were brought to his home in Florida. The documents allegedly contain highly classified information, some of which was related to national security. It is a federal crime to mishandle or improperly delete classified information, but Trump has denied any wrongdoing and insisted he was cooperating with authorities to return the documents.

“Starting in January, we’re going to investigate, we’re going to plead and, wait, we’re going to incarcerate, okay,” Bannon said. “You’re lawless, you’re running this like a Gestapo. You’re going after a President of the United States…Let’s see the affidavit and see it today.” The Gestapo was Nazi Germany’s secret police.

Bannon appeared to be referring to expectations that Republicans would regain control of the House, and possibly the Senate, in the November 8 midterm elections. Lawmakers and GOP leaders have already vowed to launch a series of investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration, with some even threatening impeachment.

“The new American Gestapo, the FBI and the DoJ [Department of Justice] put themselves in this situation because of corruption, incompetence and malfeasance,” Bannon wrote in a post on his Gettr profile on Thursday.

During the War Room segment, Bobb said federal authorities resisted showing him the warrant, but FBI and DOJ officials said the warrant and property receipt were provided to Trump’s attorney.

“I asked to see the warrant,” Bobb said. “They pushed me a little bit about it. They made me fight for it. They made me put on my lawyer’s hat and use all the reasons why they had to show me the warrant, what they did.

“The affidavit, the probable cause they’re allowed to do this for, has been sealed, so I haven’t been allowed to see it. I think that’s very telling, that they don’t want the people know what probable cause they have.”

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for comment.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland pushed back against Justice Department and FBI criticism in brief remarks Thursday to the press.

“I personally endorsed the decision to seek a search warrant in this case,” he said, reiterating that the warrant was approved by a judge who agreed that was probable cause for the search.

Garland also noted that the Justice Department and FBI did not announce the search or issue a press release, suggesting the agencies attempted to carry out the raid quietly without media visibility. He noted that Trump was the one who confirmed and reported the raid to the public.

Garland reiterated that the warrant and property receipt had been given to Trump’s attorney. He said the Justice Department had filed a request for them to be made public.

“The department does not take such a decision lightly,” Garland said. “Defending the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without favor. Under my leadership, that is precisely what the Department of Justice does.”

The White House has claimed that Biden and other administration officials were unaware of the raid before it happened. They said it would be inappropriate for Biden to be briefed on or weigh in on such Justice Department decisions.

Trump has previously described the raid as part of a partisan “witch hunt” targeting him and his allies. He argued that he was politically persecuted and argued that the FBI action was an effort to prevent him from running for president again.

Bannon was convicted by a grand jury in July of contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with a subpoena to appear before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol. .

He was indicted in August 2020, accused of defrauding donors of a crowdfunding campaign to help build Trump’s long-promised wall on the US-Mexico border. Trump pardoned him on January 20, 2021, just as he left the White House at the end of his term.

