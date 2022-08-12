Imran Khan’s PTI hires lobbying firm for ‘good relations’ with US and Pakistani diaspora





Prime Minister Imran Khans former party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has hired a lobbying firm in Washington DC at a cost of $25,000 a month to support its goals of good relations with the United States and the Pakistani Diaspora in the US.

According to documents going viral on social media, PTI hired Fenton/Arlock LLC, which was also hired by the Pakistani Embassy in the United States in March 2022 for $30,000 per month.

The documents were discovered by Uzair Younus, director of the Pakistan Initiative at the South Asia Center. Younus also shared a link to where the documents are publicly available on a US website.

Just found out that @PTIofficial hired a lobbying firm in DC at a cost of $25,000 per month.

According to documents filed Aug. 9, the party hired Fenton/Arlock LLC to support PTI’s “aims for good relations with the United States and the Pakistani Diaspora in the United States.” pic.twitter.com/GuIEowuOJn

Uzair Younus (@UzairYounus) August 11, 2022

When confronted by PTI supporters that the deal involved PTI USA and not PTI Pakistan, he shared a screenshot of the document to back up his claim that the company would support the goal. of PTI Pakistan for good relations with the United States and the Pakistani Diaspora in the United States.

In recent years, Pakistan has hired a dozen US lobbying firms to lobby US politicians on a range of issues from criticism of India to seeking aid and subsidies.

The media reported how these companies allegedly helped build an anti-India narrative and attempted to influence Democrats on issues ranging from Kashmir to minority rights in India.

The Pakistani government hired Stephen Payne and Brian Ettinger of Linden Government Solutions to lobby on its behalf, according to a disclosure filing. The duo previously lobbied for Pakistan under the administration of President George W Bush, claimed a report in European media outlet Politico last year.

Apart from that, a former congressional liaison for former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, who later lobbied the administration on behalf of then-Congolese President Joseph Kabila, now represents the Pakistani interests in the United States, the PTI news agency reported.

Adnan Jalil registered his company Alpha Strategies as a lobbyist for the Council on Pakistan Relations, a non-profit organization created by Michigan-based Pakistani-American entrepreneurs Mohammad Ashraf Qazi, Adil Jamal Akhtar and Iqbal Abdul Nasir.

