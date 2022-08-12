Jokowi pays tribute to 127 personalities, from writers to health workers





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com– President Joko Widodo rewarded mark of honor at 127 figures at the State Palace, Jakarta on Friday (8/12/2022) morning. The price is contained in Presidential Decrees (Keppres) numbers 64, 65 and 66/Tk/TH 2022 regarding Penagungerahan sign of honor Mahaputera Pratama Star, Service Star and Parama Dharma Cultural Star. “To award the Mahaputera Pratama Star, the Service Star and the Parama Dharma Cultural Star to those whose names, ranks, positions and professions are included in the attachment to this decision in appreciation for their services “, said the presidential military secretary, Marshal Madya. Mr. Tonny Harjono then read the presidential decree. The awards ceremony took place in the presence of seven recipients or heirs of recipients representing a total of 127 recipients of honors. Also read: Jokowi gives a sign of honor to 300 health workers who died handling Covid-19 Here are the names of the seven recipients or heirs of the recipients who were present at the State Palace as well as the honors they received: 1.Alm. Ajip Rosidi, writer, received the honorary star Mahaputera Pratama; 2. TNI Lieutenant General (Retired) Ida Bagus Purwalaksana, Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense 2019-2022, awarded Honorary Star Service Main; 3.Alm. Teacher. Dr. Mundardjito, archaeologist, awarded the Parama Dharma cultural star; 4. Almh. dr. Carolina Rezeki Sihombing, specialist at Depok City Hospital; 5.Alm. Sunjaya, Head of Public Health Center at UPTD Sukatani Health Center, Bekasi District Health Office, West Java, representing the other 98 recipients who received the Pratama Jasa Bintang; 6.Alm. Gugum Gumbira, Sundanese traditional artist; and 7. Almh. Dewi Wikantini, supervising midwife at UPT Puskesmas Bhakti Jaya Kota, Depok representing 22 other recipients each received the honorary star Jasa Nararya. Read also: In memory of the maestro of Jaipongan, Gugum Gumbira Tirasondjaja… Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2022/08/12/10394171/jokowi-anugerahi-tanda-kehormatan-bagi-127-tokoh-dari-sastrawan-hingga-nakes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos