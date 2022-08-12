Donald Trump demands ‘immediate release’ of Mar-A-Lago search warrants





Former President Donald Trump is calling for the “immediate release” of documents related to Monday’s federal raid on his Florida compound, saying he “will not oppose” the Justice Department’s request to lift all warrants and property receipts associated with the investigation.

In a characteristically rambling post on his Truth Social platform late Thursday night, Trump called the search of his Mar-a-Lago property “un-American.” [sic], unwarranted and unnecessary,” and doubled down on his claim that the investigation into whether he fled the White House with unauthorized materials and documents — a violation of the Presidential Archives Act — n It’s nothing more than a partisan witch hunt designed to further tarnish his reputation. He said the Justice Department documents ‘were written by hard-left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me’, before bragging about his ratings of approval.

“This unprecedented political militarization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical,” Trump wrote. “The world is watching our country fall to a new low, not only when it comes to our border, crime, economy, energy, national security, and much more, but also when it comes to our elections. sacred.” Trump ended the post with a singular rallying cry: “Release the documents now!”

Earlier Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department would file a motion to unseal documents associated with the raid, citing “substantial public interest in this matter.” Later that evening, The Washington Post published a report citing multiple sources that revealed that nuclear weapons documents and other classified information were among the items federal agents were seeking to recover from Mar-a- Lago — though officials have publicly remained tight-lipped about the contents of the mandates pending Trump’s approval of the motion.

Trump’s statement comes as the embattled former president and his sycophants have grown increasingly paranoid about the federal government’s intentions behind the raid – with Trump going so far as to suggest someone in his inner circle leak information to officials. , or that his communications were being monitored “by Biden,” as revealed in a Rolling Stone report earlier this week. In recent days, prominent right-wing politicians have called for the “defunding” of the Justice Department and the FBI, while pro-Trump media have perpetuated the view that the investigation signals the collapse of American democracy. “When we get the power back, it’s time to hold everyone accountable,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Monday. “Military leaders, civilian leaders, the civil service, those in Congress who abused their power – all must be held accountable.”

