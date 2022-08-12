What’s going on between Donald Trump and the FBI?





On Monday, American politics was turned upside down when Donald Trump announced that the FBI had raided Mar-a-Lago, his luxury private club in Florida.

Acting on a warrant approved by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, officers removed a dozen boxes of equipment and broke into the former president’s safe.

The raid would be part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that Trump mishandled sensitive documents, including some marked classified by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

Former President Donald Trump raises his fist while walking towards a vehicle outside Trump Tower in New York on August 10, 2022. Trump is reportedly being investigated on suspicion of mishandling confidential documents after leaving the White House. LENGTH/GETTY

Former presidents are required to turn over all White House documents to the Archives once they leave office, under the Presidential Archives Act.

When he left the White House in January 2021, Trump reportedly took 15 boxes of documents with him, which NARA demanded he return.

After becoming concerned about the boxes containing classified information, NARA reported the matter to the Department of Justice who launched an investigation.

Earlier this year, Trump returned some documents to NARA, but concerns about his handling of confidential information remained.

Speaking to The Washington Post, people familiar with the investigation said the documents sought in the raid included classified material relating to nuclear weapons. They did not say whether such documents were recovered during the raid, or whether they were directly related to the US nuclear weapons program or those of another country.

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a highly unusual statement from the Justice Department, in which he confirmed that he personally approved of the decision to seek a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago.

Justice Department lawyers are seeking to unseal the search warrant used for the Mar-a-Lago raid.

In a motion, they said: ‘The clear and powerful interest of the public in understanding what happened in these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing.’

Trump may oppose the unsealing, potentially blocking it, but Thursday night the former president issued a statement calling for the “immediate release” of the mandate.

Commenting on his Truth Social website, the ex-president said: “Not only will I not oppose the release of materials related to the un-American, unwarranted and unnecessary raid and burglary of my home in Palm Beach, Florida , in March -Lago, I am going one step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of these materials.”

Trump went on to say that the mandate was drafted by “radical left Democrats and potential future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me.”

Donald Trump and the Department of Justice have been contacted for comment.

Monday’s raid is the first time the home of a former president has been raided as part of a criminal investigation.

At Thursday’s press conference, Garland defended the Justice Department and FBI personnel involved in the raid, saying, “I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked.”

Speaking to Newsweek, two senior government officials said information about the raid, including where the documents were kept, had been provided by an informant.

Also on Thursday, a gunman, later named Ricky Shiffer, was shot and killed after he attempted to break into an FBI building in Cincinnati before fleeing the scene.

Police found Shiffer after which he was killed in a shootout. The 42-year-old is believed to have been in Washington, DC on the day of the Capital Hill riot, although he has not been charged with any crime related to that day.

