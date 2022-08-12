Politics
Boris Johnson admits cost of living support is not enough – but announces no new measures to ease the burden of rising bills | Politics News
Boris Johnson has admitted the cost of living support provided by the government is not enough – but he has refused to announce any immediate action to tackle spiraling household bills.
Mr Johnson doubled down on his remarks that it will be up to his successor – Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – to implement a new energy policy, but stressed that “there is more money to come”.
Asked if he thought the government support package was enough, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “No, because what I’m saying, what we’re doing more of is trying to make sure that by October, by January, there will be additional support and what the government is going to do, whoever the Prime Minister is, is make sure there is additional money to help people.”
He continued: “The money has started to come in. I think it’s very important for people to understand that most people haven’t yet received the aid that the government has already allocated, so over the next two months you’ll see around eight million households get an extra £326, you’ll see everyone in October get help with the energy support scheme.”
Mr Johnson added: “I’m not going to pretend things are easy for people right now. You’re right to push me because we’re doing everything we can.
“But there’s more money coming in anyway, as a result of the decisions made there will be more help coming in October and into the new year.”
The prime minister told reporters the public should “wait and see” what might come out of Thursday’s meeting with energy bosses.
“I’m encouraged by some of the things we’re seeing from energy companies about what more they can do to help consumers,” he said.
Mr Johnson’s successor will not be announced until September 5.
Earlier on Friday, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said options for providing additional assistance to people to ease cost of living pressures will be “out of the box” on September 5 – but also added that it will be up to the new Prime Minister to make decisions on the matter.
Speaking to Sky News, Mr Zahawi said either of the two Tory leadership candidates would be able to ‘take the lead’ once elected, but he suggested the incumbent prime minister , Mr Johnson, would not introduce any new policies to tackle the cost of living while he remains in office. .
“My message to families today is: We will have these options ready to go,” Zahawi said.
“I met with industry yesterday to see what more we can do about direct debit, about prepayment meters, all the things families are worried about.
“We’re making sure we get the job done so that on September 5 the new Prime Minister can kick off and put these things in place.”
Talks with energy bosses on Thursday ended with no new measures to ease the cost of living crisis.
Energy analysts have predicted that typical energy bills could reach around £3,500 in October and over £4,200 in January.
While a new report suggests energy bills are set to cost more than two months of average take-home pay next year unless the government intervenes.
Last night, the hope of the Conservative leadership Mr Sunak unveiled a plan to cut rising energy bills for up to 16 million vulnerable people which he hopes will propel him to 10 Downing Street.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey described as “appalling” the lack of additional support offered to families and pensioners following the meeting with industry bosses on Thursday.
And the Labor Party has accused the government of being “missing”.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Edinburgh later today, where he is expected to speak about some of the elements of party proposals to help people with rising energy billsahead of a full announcement next week.
Sir Keir has come under fire in recent weeks for taking a holiday at a time of national crisis, with former Labor leader Gordon Brown making three interventions outlining the steps he would take to ease the burden of the cost of health crisis life when there was a way.
But shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News this morning that Labor ‘has a very clear plan’ which includes a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.
