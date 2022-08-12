Paranoid Trump worried wire-wearing allies after insider tipped FBI on Mar-a-Lago documents: report





Former President Donald Trump is increasingly paranoid about those around him after reports surfaced that someone inside tipped off investigators about classified documents he was keeping at Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s residence in the Palm Beach resort town on Monday, removing about a dozen boxes of materials that may include classified documents. Someone ‘familiar with stored papers’ told investigators there may still be more classified documents at the club two months before the raid, according to the Wall Street Journal, although investigators already suspected Trump had not hand over all classified documents when the National Archives recovered 15 boxes earlier this year. Newsweek reported that the raid was “based largely on information from a confidential FBI human source” who was able to identify the documents Trump was still hiding and where they were located.

Even before the reports surfaced, TrumpWorld was gripped with paranoia that someone in Trump’s inner circle might have “tipped over,” Axios reported Wednesday. Trump allies speculated which aide or aides may have provided information to the FBI, leading to an environment of “mistrust and paranoia”, the outlet reported.

Trump himself fears he has a “rat” and wonders if his “phones are tapped, or even if any of his buddies might be ‘wearing a wire,'” according to Rolling Stone.

“He asked me and others, ‘Do you think our phones are tapped?’ Given the considerable volume of ongoing investigations into the [former] President, I don’t think he’s assuming anything is out of the realm of possibility,” a source close to Trump told the outlet. “He talked about it seriously [in the past few months]but I know of one time he made a joke that was something like, ‘Be careful what you say on the phone!'”

On “at least a few occasions” since May, Trump has wondered aloud if Republicans visiting his golf clubs might “wear a wire”, another source close to Trump told Rolling Stone, amid concerns over a potential “mole”.

Some members of Trump’s inner circle stoked his paranoia, warning him not to trust certain people and to investigate them for possible contact with investigators, the report said.

“I get a lot of messages saying [things like]”This guy must be the informant”, and others claiming the [former] president to start doing phone checks on his staff,’ a Trump adviser told the outlet. [in Trumpworld.]”

Ultimately, the raid followed months of discussions between the Justice Department and Trump’s legal team. Investigators had discussed the remaining documents with Trump’s attorneys and in June the Justice Department’s counterintelligence chief visited the compound to view the boxes, asking Trump’s team to install a lock. more solid on the basement room where they were being held. The FBI eventually managed to convince a federal magistrate that a crime had likely occurred and obtained a warrant to seize the documents.

Trump aides told the Wall Street Journal they cooperated with the DOJ and responded quickly to the request to secure the room. The Trump Organization also complied with a request to turn over surveillance camera footage at Mar-a-Lago in June, the report said.

FBI agents who seized the boxes on Monday blocked Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb from viewing the search, she said, as is customary in such operations. But Trump, his lawyers and his loyalists seized on the revelation to peddle a baseless conspiracy theory that the FBI “planted” evidence during the search. Several insiders told Rolling Stone that Trump and his allies “have no evidence” that the FBI filed any evidence.

Rolling Stone also reported that since leaving the White House, Trump has a habit of “flaunting trophies” from his time in the White House and Mar-a-Lago guests have “sometimes seen the ex-president brandish certain objects or papers”. , claiming they were memorabilia from his time in the White House while making informal visits.”

“It reminded me of how he used to show bathrooms and restrooms when he lived in the White House,” a source told the outlet. “He likes to come forward even though he’s not supposed to have those things, obviously.”

Trump’s paranoia is nothing new and has been a constant during his tenure in the White House, former White House press secretary and director of communications Stephanie Grisham told Rolling Stone.

“When I worked for him,” she says, “it was a daily obsession [about] who was leaking, who was cooperating with what. He regularly asked me and others, ‘Do you think I can trust this person?’ or ‘Do you trust this person?’ or tell me “go find the leak”. “

Grisham, who later fell out of favor with Trump, said she felt “bad for the guy today.”

“Trump demands total loyalty, and yet he turns on people all the time. And he’s now in this situation where he and his people are wondering who among them might be giving some of their most confidential information to the FBI,” he said. she declared. . “I mean, who can he trust? It’s just a shitty, sad way to live.”

