Turkey urges Sweden and Finland to meet NATO membership commitments





Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged Finland and Sweden to take “concrete steps” regarding their commitments that must be fulfilled before joining NATO. “They have not yet fulfilled their commitments made in the documents (to join NATO),” Cavusoglu told the annual ambassadors’ conference, held in the capital Ankara to discuss Turkish foreign policy. . Finland and Sweden decided to join NATO after the outbreak of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on February 24. However, their application for membership was initially blocked by Turkey, which accused the two countries of supporting terrorist organizations after refusing Ankara’s extradition requests for suspects affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). ) and the Gülen movement. The three countries signed a memorandum of understanding on June 28 that addressed Turkey’s concerns at the NATO summit in Madrid, during which Finland and Sweden pledged to support Ankara’s fight against the terrorism and agreed to respond to its “requests for the pending deportation or extradition of terrorists”. suspects quickly and thoroughly”. NATO member states, including Turkey, signed accession protocols for Sweden and Finland in early July, beginning the procedure for admitting the two Nordic countries into the military alliance. The next step is for the parliaments of all NATO members to ratify their NATO membership. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in July that his country would suspend Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership process if they failed to fulfill their counter-terrorism promises. “We want to know why the necessary measures are not being taken. There is no time pressure for us. Of course, we have time pressure for the issue of terrorism, but ultimately it is the countries that want to become NATO members,” Cavusoglu said on Thursday. The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. The Gulen movement is led by and named after US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, considered by his followers to be a spiritual leader. The Turkish government accuses the movement of orchestrating the failed 2016 coup in which at least 250 people were killed. –IANS ksk/ (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

