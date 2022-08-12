Trump and his family watched as the FBI searched for Mar-a-Lago via a security feed





Trump’s lawyer said the former president watched the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid from New York. Christina Bobb said security cameras at the property transmitted a live feed from the Florida home. Bobb complained earlier this week that he couldn’t observe the FBI’s search. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer said Trump was watching from New York as the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Monday.

Christina Bobb, one of Trump’s attorneys, made the comment during a Thursday appearance on the right-wing media network Real America’s Voice. Bobb told host Gina Loudon that, contrary to rumors that the security cameras had been turned off, the property’s security feeds were on for most of the FBI search.

“I think the people of New York, President Trump and his family, probably had a better view than me. Because they had CCTV, they were able to watch,” Bobb said.

She added that she did not witness the raid as she was busy answering questions from investigators, but said the Trump family saw it all.

“So they actually have a better idea of ​​what happened inside,” Bobb said.

She added that the cameras were only turned off for “a very short period” while officers spoke with lawyers about their presence.

Bobb complained this week that he was not allowed to observe the research. She also claimed without justification that the FBI might be looking to “make stuff up” about what they found at Mar-a-Lago.

“We’ll see what they find. If they did, it’ll be interesting, especially since they kept me from watching what they did,” Bobb said.

The FBI has not given a reason why the search of Trump’s former residence was carried out, although that may be revealed soon if the DOJ’s request to unseal court records relating to the raid is granted.

Multiple media outlets as well as Trump’s son Eric suggested the search involved documents Trump may have brought to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. The Washington Post also reported that the FBI had been looking for classified documents on nuclear weapons.

In February, the National Archives recovered 15 boxes of documents from the former president’s residence in Florida. He also asked the Justice Department to investigate whether Trump broke the law by bringing official White House documents to Mar-a-Lago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-family-watch-fbi-search-mar-a-lago-security-feed-2022-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos