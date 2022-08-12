Three requests for the husbands of the victims of the mother-child murder of Subang in Jokowi





Bandung – The husband and father of a murder victim in Subang Regency, West Java, Yosep Hidayat has sent a letter to President Joko Widodo. Yosep asked the president for justice and certainty. The letter sent by Yosep to Joko Widodo alias Jokowi was also copied to the Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security, Kompolnas and National Police. Joseph wrote the letter today. Yosep demanded justice and legal certainty so that the murder case against his wife Tuti (55) and their child Amelia Mustika Ratu (23) be revealed. The case happened almost a year ago, namely on August 18, 2021 at his residence in Ciseuti Hamlet, Jalan Cagak Village, Jalan Cagak District, Subang Regency.



Yosep read the full contents of the letter. Yosep referred to three points, namely legal protection for himself and justice for his family’s case, the president’s involvement in uncovering his family’s murder mystery, and legal certainty for his home, which is currently still under police control. “I hope that Mr. President Joko Widodo will help the police to immediately discover the perpetrators of the murder of my wife and my biological child. So far we have only received answers, there have been clarifications, but for almost a year the situation is still at a standstill. black for us,” Yosep said accompanied by his lawyer in the city. Bandung, Friday (8/12/2022). “That at present, it has been a year since our house, which was once occupied by me and my late child and my wife, is still on the police line. Our house has become neglected and neglected, for me there is no certainty when our house will be available to us. Stay again,” Yosep continued. The letter will soon be sent to President Jokowi. Yosep said he believed the police might uncover the murder case. “We are also patient. We wait and wait. We trust the police,” Yosep said after reading the letter. Meanwhile, Yosep’s lawyer, Rohman Hidayat, said the letter written by Yosep was an attempt by the family to collect promises from the police. Rohman hopes the police will soon uncover the murder case. “What is clear is that today and next week is a year. We only get a promise from the regional police chief. Then the start of the fast will be revealed. The promise is a bright spot. But it’s still dark,” Rohman said. . For your information, residents of Subang Regency were shocked to find the bodies of the mother and child covered in blood in the trunk of the car. Police confirmed the body was a homicide victim. The two bodies of mother and child were found in the trunk of an Alphard type car at Ciseuti Hamlet, Jalan Cagak Village, Jalan Cagak District, Subang Regency on Wednesday August 18, 2021. The identities of the two are known to be Tuti (55) and her son Amelia Mustika Ratu (23). Later, police arrested a man suspected of being linked to the murder case. The man with the initials S was detained in Muara Angke, north of Jakarta. (south/yum)

