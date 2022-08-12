Politics
Boris Johnson ‘takes legal advice’ as he fights to avoid being kicked out of the Commons over Partygate
Boris Johnson fights to avoid being kicked out of the Commons for ‘lying’ to MPs about Partygate: PM takes legal advice on privileges committee inquiry to try to avoid recall petition with no 10 “resigned to being found guilty”
- Boris Johnson takes legal advice as he faces further Partygate grilling from MPs
- Prime Minister to be dragged before Privileges Committee as Parliament returns
- He was warned he could be kicked out of Commons if he was found to have lied
Boris Johnson is taking legal advice ahead of another Partygate grill as he tries to avoid being kicked out of the House of Commons for misleading MPs, we have learned.
The Prime Minister, who has just three weeks left in office, is said to have sought advice ahead of his next appearance before the Privileges Committee.
The cross-party group of MPs have launched an inquiry into Mr Johnson’s past denials of breaking Covid rules at Downing Street.
They have previously warned the Prime Minister he faces losing his Commons seat if he is punished following their investigation into his Partygate ‘lies’.
The committee is due to bring Mr Johnson before them in person when Parliament returns from its summer recess, to question the Prime Minister under oath about his knowledge of the Downing Street parties.
According The temperatureMr Johnson is taking legal and policy advice on what to say to the Committee.
The newspaper reported that senior Number 10 officials have accepted that the Committee finds Mr Johnson was wrong for telling MPs last year that ‘no Covid rules were broken’ and that ‘all guidelines were followed” in Downing Street.
Police have issued 126 fines – including the Prime Minister himself – for breaches of coronavirus regulations in government buildings.
But Mr Johnson is hoping that by arguing he did not deliberately lie to MPs he can escape a more than 10-day suspension from the Commons.
It would avoid the prospect of the Prime Minister facing a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
The Privileges Committee is due to drag Boris Johnson before them when Parliament returns from its summer recess, to quiz the Prime Minister over his Partygate denials
Last year Mr Johnson told MPs that ‘no Covid rules were broken’ and ‘all guidelines were followed’ in Downing Street
Police have issued 126 fines – including the Prime Minister himself on his 56th birthday at Number 10 – for breaching coronavirus regulations in government buildings
“It is undeniable that he misled Parliament,” a source told the newspaper. “Whether knowingly or not, it could affect the punishment.”
Under the Members’ Recall Act, an MP is petitioned for recall if they are suspended from the Commons for two weeks or 10 sitting days.
A by-election is then called in a Member’s constituency if more than 10% of local voters sign the recall petition.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, recently confirmed that Mr Johnson could face a recall process as part of the committee’s inquiry.
The Prime Minister’s allies recently launched a campaign to end what they called a “rigged” inquiry and urged the Conservative members of the Committee to leave their posts.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s staunchest supporters, slammed the new Partygate investigation as a “blatant abuse of power” and described it as a “witch hunt”.
But two senior members of the Committee today hit back at the brick-and-mortar blows from the Prime Minister’s allies, which unsettled a number of Tories.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s staunchest supporters, called the Committee’s inquiry a “witch hunt”.
Harriet Harman of Labour, chairwoman of the committee, and veteran backbencher Sir Bernard Jenkin wrote in The Times: ‘Recent efforts to undermine the work of the committee represent an attempt to undermine the procedures which the House has established to hold members to account.
“The House should be reluctant to allow the intimidation and targeting of individuals to subvert proper processes. We will not let this succeed.
There have been allegations that the committee ‘shifted the targets’ by changing the terms of reference of its inquiry, after taking advice suggesting whether or not Mr Johnson intended to mislead MPs was not a factor to consider.
The committee also recently dismissed suggestions that their inquiry was no longer necessary as Mr Johnson has now announced his resignation as Prime Minister.
Ms Harman and Sir Bernard added: “There have been unsubstantiated allegations about goalposts being moved and the rules being changed. But that’s incorrect.
“No rules or terms of reference have been changed at any time, and the commission is conducting this investigation in accordance with the instructions of the House and in accordance with the rules of the House.”
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11105513/Boris-Johnson-takes-legal-advice-fights-avoid-kicked-Commons-Partygate.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Bollywood’s Laal Singh Chaddha Might Release in Pakistan August 12, 2022
- Diana Ramos Earns 2021-22 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship August 12, 2022
- August 17th Independence Day Lyrics by Husein Mutahar, here is the full story August 12, 2022
- Why Germany won’t be tough on Beijing even if it invades Taiwan – POLITICO August 12, 2022
- Trump says he won’t oppose release of documents related to Mar-a-Lago researchExBulletin August 12, 2022