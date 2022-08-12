Boris Johnson is taking legal advice ahead of another Partygate grill as he tries to avoid being kicked out of the House of Commons for misleading MPs, we have learned.

The Prime Minister, who has just three weeks left in office, is said to have sought advice ahead of his next appearance before the Privileges Committee.

The cross-party group of MPs have launched an inquiry into Mr Johnson’s past denials of breaking Covid rules at Downing Street.

They have previously warned the Prime Minister he faces losing his Commons seat if he is punished following their investigation into his Partygate ‘lies’.

The committee is due to bring Mr Johnson before them in person when Parliament returns from its summer recess, to question the Prime Minister under oath about his knowledge of the Downing Street parties.

According The temperatureMr Johnson is taking legal and policy advice on what to say to the Committee.

The newspaper reported that senior Number 10 officials have accepted that the Committee finds Mr Johnson was wrong for telling MPs last year that ‘no Covid rules were broken’ and that ‘all guidelines were followed” in Downing Street.

Police have issued 126 fines – including the Prime Minister himself – for breaches of coronavirus regulations in government buildings.

But Mr Johnson is hoping that by arguing he did not deliberately lie to MPs he can escape a more than 10-day suspension from the Commons.

It would avoid the prospect of the Prime Minister facing a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The Privileges Committee is due to drag Boris Johnson before them when Parliament returns from its summer recess, to quiz the Prime Minister over his Partygate denials

Last year Mr Johnson told MPs that ‘no Covid rules were broken’ and ‘all guidelines were followed’ in Downing Street

Police have issued 126 fines – including the Prime Minister himself on his 56th birthday at Number 10 – for breaching coronavirus regulations in government buildings

“It is undeniable that he misled Parliament,” a source told the newspaper. “Whether knowingly or not, it could affect the punishment.”

Under the Members’ Recall Act, an MP is petitioned for recall if they are suspended from the Commons for two weeks or 10 sitting days.

A by-election is then called in a Member’s constituency if more than 10% of local voters sign the recall petition.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, recently confirmed that Mr Johnson could face a recall process as part of the committee’s inquiry.

The Prime Minister’s allies recently launched a campaign to end what they called a “rigged” inquiry and urged the Conservative members of the Committee to leave their posts.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s staunchest supporters, slammed the new Partygate investigation as a “blatant abuse of power” and described it as a “witch hunt”.

But two senior members of the Committee today hit back at the brick-and-mortar blows from the Prime Minister’s allies, which unsettled a number of Tories.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s staunchest supporters, called the Committee’s inquiry a “witch hunt”.

Harriet Harman of Labour, chairwoman of the committee, and veteran backbencher Sir Bernard Jenkin wrote in The Times: ‘Recent efforts to undermine the work of the committee represent an attempt to undermine the procedures which the House has established to hold members to account.

“The House should be reluctant to allow the intimidation and targeting of individuals to subvert proper processes. We will not let this succeed.

There have been allegations that the committee ‘shifted the targets’ by changing the terms of reference of its inquiry, after taking advice suggesting whether or not Mr Johnson intended to mislead MPs was not a factor to consider.

The committee also recently dismissed suggestions that their inquiry was no longer necessary as Mr Johnson has now announced his resignation as Prime Minister.

Ms Harman and Sir Bernard added: “There have been unsubstantiated allegations about goalposts being moved and the rules being changed. But that’s incorrect.

“No rules or terms of reference have been changed at any time, and the commission is conducting this investigation in accordance with the instructions of the House and in accordance with the rules of the House.”