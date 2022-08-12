Donald Trumps OJ Defense – The Bulwark





It’s amazing how quickly the public debate evolved during the FBI’s raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Other than Attorney General Merrick Garlands’ remarks yesterday and a legal filing asking the judge to unseal the search warrant, the Justice Department has made no official statement. Unofficially, however, anonymous people familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items sought by the FBI.

Meanwhile, Trump, his lawyers and attorneys appearing on television and radio have changed their talking points with whiplash-inducing rapidity. Monday evening, everything was a cry of the end of the republic. Then came all the talk about funding the FBI.

While many crucial details have yet to be made public, based on what we already know, it seems highly likely that the FBI found incriminating evidence not just in ordinary presidential records that belonged to the National Archives under of the Presidential Records Act, but also classified documents when he executed the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. It seems like a safe bet not just because of the Posts report on what the FBI was looking for, but because of how Trump and his defenders reacted to the search.

If Trump didn’t know the FBI caught him with documents he shouldn’t have, he wouldn’t assert OJ’s defense.

A reminder for those too young to remember: In 1995, football great OJ Simpson stood trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole and her boyfriend Ronald Goldman the year before. The case against him seemed airtight. A mountain of forensic evidence, including blood, hair and fibers, bloody shoe prints and a glove found at the scene matching one of the Simpsons, showed his guilt. And as if the forensic evidence weren’t enough, prosecutors presented evidence of Simpson’s pathological jealousy, his history of domestic violence and threats, and the lack of an alibi or any witnesses for his whereabouts at the time of the murders.

However, Simpson was acquitted. His defense team reversed roles to portray law enforcement as the culprit and Simpson as the victim. They argued, without a shred of direct evidence, that all of the incriminating forensic evidence was either filed by police looking for Simpson or mishandled by clumsy investigators.

This week, it was Trump who preemptively asserted the defense of the OJ. On Tuesday morning, one of Trump’s attorneys, Christina Bobb, cried foul, suggesting the FBI had planted evidence. Bobb, who was present during the search and presumably had information about the documents seized by the FBI, took to the air to proclaim that there is no certainty that something was not planted. Trump himself doubled down: everyone was asked to leave, they wanted to be left alone, with no witnesses to see what they were doing, taking, or hopefully not planting. Soon after, several high-profile Trump supporters joined in the chorus.

Preemptively invoking the OJ defense is more than a little telling. This strongly suggests a feeling of guilt.

You are not claiming, without a shred of evidence, that law enforcement hid documents during a search and seizure unless you believe they found something incriminating. If you think the evidence seized was exculpatory or merely innocuous, you don’t question it. Completely the opposite. You use the evidence to your advantage. You talk about birthday cards, personal notes to your family, copies of newspaper clippings, etc. So you bide your time until you can say I told you so.

The appeal of the OJ defense for the Trump team, of course, is that it clears everything. It doesn’t matter how much incriminating evidence is against him. Regardless of the evidence, if the Trump team can convince people they’ve been planted, they’re toothless as far as the public is concerned. So it’s up to the government to get it right. We can only hope that the FBI agents who conducted the search created a meticulous record of what they found at Mar-a-Lago and where they found it. Without a bulletproof chain of custody, Trumps OJ Defense could work, just as it worked for OJ, no matter what they actually found.

Since Garlands’ statement yesterday afternoon and Washington Post’s revelation last night, the talking points of Trump apologists have shifted again now they argue that Trump himself had declassified all documents taken from Mar-a- Lago, apparently by simply silently deciding that they were no longer classified. (This argument of wanting to do it brings to mind memories of Richard Nixon saying that when the president does it…it means it’s not illegal.)

That the arguments made by Trump’s defenders contradict each other, were the documents planted or were they magically declassified? After all, arguments are not intended to persuade a judge or anyone else for whom logical consistency matters. The arguments are intended to confuse Trump supporters, to cause them to doubt everything the FBI says about Trump.

Surely many die-hard Trump supporters have already accepted OJ’s defense and will never cease to believe that incriminating evidence found at Mar-a-Lago was planted. In politics, it’s no surprise: the devotion of Trump admirers is already a defining fact of our time. But consider what that might mean in terms of justice. If Trump were indicted and tried for crimes based on whatever was found at Mar-a-Lago, OJ’s defense might work. Maybe that wouldn’t get him acquitted, but it would take just one outright Trump to hang the jury. In the end, it may be Trump’s best and maybe only defense.

