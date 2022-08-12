Sweden bows to Turkish demands and agrees to extradite fraud suspect in NATO bid

Sweden gave in to Turkey’s request and agreed to extradite a fraud suspect after Ankara threatened to freeze Stockholm’s bid to join the NATO military alliance.

The move is the first known extradition since Turkey threatened to block requests from neighboring Sweden and Finland earlier this year.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May, setting aside their longstanding stance of military non-alignment.

It was a major change in security arrangements for both countries after neighboring Russia launched its war against Ukraine in late February – which swung public opinion in both Nordic countries in favor of the country. joining the alliance.

However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to bar the two nations from joining NATO unless they meet several demands, including the extradition of people Ankara considers “terrorists”.

Erdogan accuses the two countries of being havens for Kurdish militants, pointing in particular to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The extradited man was identified in Swedish court documents as Okan Kale and was convicted in Turkey of credit card fraud in 2013 and 2016.

He applied for asylum in Sweden in 2011, but his application was rejected. He was granted refugee status in Italy in 2014.

Kale’s name appears on a list published in Turkish media of people Ankara wants to extradite from Sweden.

The Ministry of Justice, however, did not want to say if the man appeared on a list drawn up by Turkey.

He noted that Ankara had requested his extradition in 2021 – long before Stockholm’s bid to join the North Atlantic alliance in May.

“It’s a common and routine case,” Justice Ministry spokeswoman Angelica Vallgren told AFP. “The extradition request was received last year.”

Kale has been detained in Sweden since December 2021.

He claims he was wrongfully convicted because he converted to Christianity, refused military service and has Kurdish roots, SVT said.

In an agreement signed by Sweden and Finland at a NATO summit in Madrid in late June, the two countries agreed to consider Turkish extradition requests “promptly and thoroughly”.

Erdogan said Sweden had made a “promise” to extradite “73 terrorists”.

“It’s a normal routine thing. The person in question is a Turkish citizen and convicted of fraud offenses in Turkey in 2013 and 2016,’ Swedish Justice Minister Morgan Johansson told Reuters in a text message.

“The Supreme Court considered the matter as usual and concluded that there were no obstacles to extradition,” he said.

A justice ministry spokesman declined to confirm whether the man was on the list of those whose extradition Turkey has requested.

The countries applied for NATO membership earlier this year to guarantee their security following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offensive in Ukraine.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization rules require the consent of all of its 30 existing members before Finland and Sweden can officially join the alliance, which is expected in the coming months.

The candidacies of the two prosperous northern European countries have been ratified by more than half of NATO member countries within about three months of their candidacy.

It marks one of the fastest expansions of the mutual defense pact between the United States and Democratic allies in Europe in its 73-year history.

Sweden’s deal comes after US President Joe Biden officially welcomed Finland and Sweden into the NATO alliance on Tuesday.

He signed the Instruments of Ratification which issued official United States support for the Nordic nations entering the Mutual Defense Pact.

“In seeking to join NATO, Finland and Sweden are making a sacred commitment that an attack on one is an attack on all,” Biden said at the signing, calling the partnership an “indispensable alliance. “.

The United States became the 23rd ally to approve NATO membership for both countries. Biden said he spoke with the leaders of both countries before signing the ratification and urged other NATO members to complete their own ratification process “as quickly as possible.”

Last week, the Senate approved the two formerly unaligned nations to join the alliance in a rare 95-to-1 vote that Biden said shows the world that “the United States of America can still do great things” with a sense of political unity.

U.S. state and defense officials view the two countries as net “security providers,” particularly bolstering NATO’s defense posture in the Baltics.

Finland is set to exceed NATO’s defense spending target of 2% of gross domestic product in 2022, and Sweden is committed to meeting the 2% target.

Biden encouraged their joining and hosted the heads of government from both countries at the White House in May, standing shoulder to shoulder with them in a show of American support.

The United States and its European allies rallied to a new partnership in the face of Putin’s military invasion, as well as the Russian leader’s sweeping statements this year condemning NATO, issuing veiled reminders of the nuclear arsenal of Russia and asserting Russia’s historic claims to the territory of many of its neighbours.