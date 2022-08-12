Xi Jinping gave go-ahead for missiles to fall in Japan’s EEZ amid drills in Taiwan: report

Chinese President Xi Jinping has personally decided to allow ballistic missiles fired by the military during recent intensive exercises near Taiwan to land in Japan’s exclusive economic zone to prevent Tokyo from interfering in any eventuality through the strait, Kyodo News reported citing sources familiar with the situation.

To make training in the six areas surrounding Taiwan more combat-oriented, Jinping, who is in charge of the Central Military Commission, the country’s top decision-making body, dropped a plan to avoid conducting drills last week. in the waters bordering the exclusive economic zone of Japan. Area, according to sources.

The massive drills began Aug. 4 as part of China’s response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governing island early the previous week. Also, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida objected when five of the 11 Chinese ballistic missiles launched that day landed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Xi Jinping adopted Japanese EEZ plan to warn Kishida government

According to media reports, the military sent two planes to Jinping for the exercise sites, one of which avoided water to avoid jeopardizing relations before the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in late September, and the other which covered the Japanese EEZ south of a remote island in Okinawa. Prefecture. One of the sources claimed that Jinping adopted the Japanese EEZ plan to warn the Kishida administration against increasing Tokyo’s involvement in the Taiwan Strait by strengthening its security alliance with the United States. United.

A military blockade of areas near the Nansei Islands, a chain that includes Okinawa and stretches southwest from Kyushu to Taiwan, would not be possible in the event of a real operation to seize the island, according to the sources, so Jinping also preferred the exercises take place in waters that straddle Japan’s EEZ. If Beijing launches an operation to seize the democratically-run island with a population of 24 million, the Chinese military expects US forces to send in ships and fighter jets from their bases in Okinawa and other regions of Japan to support Taiwan.

The most recent training exercises near Taiwan were conducted under a scenario in which Chinese forces would launch ballistic missiles to deter US forces from the island and carry out landing operations after taking control airspace and surrounding waters. In their first phone conversations since the Japanese leader took office, Jinping and Kishida agreed in October 2021 to work towards a “constructive and stable” relationship as the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations approaches.

Image: AP