Imran says he will show how to achieve true freedom on the 13th





ISLAMABAD:

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he would hold a rally and celebrate Pakistan’s ‘true freedom’ on August 13 at Lahore Hockey Stadium and tell the nation how to achieve it.

“When there is no justice in the land, the powerful [PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif] who stole billions of rupees escapes with the NRO and the poor stay in jail for years,” Imran, who is also the former prime minister, said while addressing the minority community convention here on Thursday. .

“Religion is the only cause of hatred around the world because people target each other for religious reasons,” said the PTI leader, giving the example of America where “four Muslims were killed in New Mexico simply because they were Muslims”. “It’s called Islamophobia and it’s the whole world’s problem.”

He said, “In the state of Madinah, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) signed an agreement (Mistaq Madinah), under which all human beings were allowed to live there equally.”

He said that in Pakistan, especially in Sindh, non-Muslim girls are forcibly converted to Islam. “Know that whenever a Muslim forcefully converts someone to Islam, he is actually opposing his own religion because God said in the Quran that ‘in religion there is no of coercion”.

On justice, Imran said that justice means that the weak and the powerful are equal before the law. “If there is no justice in a society, this society cannot develop. There is no justice in animal society…the mighty ruler, but there is justice in human society and justice means the implementation of human rights.

Read PTI moves power show venue to Lahore

He said there was a certain group that dominated the country and when “he steals, he asks for an NRO and gets pardoned for theft of billions of rupees, while a poor man who steals a little is imprisoned for many years”.

The PTI president condemned the arrest of a private broadcaster’s news director, saying police entered an editor’s house at 2 a.m. and took him away, took the Shahbaz Gill’s driver’s wife and didn’t even think about what was going to happen to her. 10 month old girl.

The former prime minister said of the Pakistani Movement that when Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah started his policy, he was seen as the ambassador of peace between Hindus and Muslims, but slowly Quaid-i-Azam s realized that some people in the Congress only wanted the freedom of the Hindus.

“When Quaid-e-Azam learned of the intention of the leaders of the Congress, he was afraid that thus the Muslims would come out of the slavery of the British and fall into the slavery of the Hindus.

“Quaid-i-Azam considered all minorities as equal citizens in the Independent State of Pakistan. If Quaid-i-Azam in India had realized that we would be equal citizens, he would have been part of the Congress in the beginning, he would not have demanded a separate state.

Finally, the President of the PTI assured the minority community that “we will protect the rights of minorities in Pakistan, because we are the protectors of the rights of the minority community”.

