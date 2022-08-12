Jokowi has not determined the new MenPAN RB to replace Tjahjo Kumolo





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has yet to appoint the new Minister for the Empowerment of the State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (MenPAN-RB) to replace Tjahjo Kumolo. The ministerial seat was vacant after Tjahjo’s death on July 1, 2022. “No, not yet (there is a replacement for Tjahjo Kumolo),” Jokowi said at the State Palace in central Jakarta on Friday, August 12, 2022. Jokowi also gave the same answer when asked about the exact time of the inauguration MenPAN RB new. Earlier, the Secretary General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDIP, Hasto Kristiyanto, said that his party would propose an alternative name Tjahjo Kumolo to President Jokowi in early August 2022. “The names were discussed first, so in early August Mrs. Ketum will meet Mr. President Jokowi and at this meeting[le nom de remplacement de Tjahjo]will be presented,” Hasto said at the PDI-P DPP office in Central Jakarta, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Hasto explained that his party deliberately waited more than a month to determine Tjahjo’s successor. Indeed, Hasto claims that the PDIP has the ethics of seeking a replacement for its deceased executive at least 40 days after his death. “It’s part of the ethos built by the PDI-P that respects its deceased elders and their replacements were made after 40 days,” Hasto said. Tjahjo Kumolo died last Friday around 11:00 a.m. WIB. Secretary of the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform, Rini Widyantini, explained that Tjahjo has been undergoing intensive treatment at Abdi Waluyo Hospital since June 21, 2022. While Tjahjo was being treated, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud Md, was appointed by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi as an ad MenPAN-RB intern. Mahfud has previously said that he has done some of Tjahjo’s work, such as briefing the national coordination meeting on non-ASN employees, temporary workers and outsourcing. Also Read: Jokowi Pockets Surrogate Name for Tjahjo Kumolo, Discussed with Megawati Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH

