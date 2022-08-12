How Putin’s War in Ukraine Only Made Russia More Dependent on China

Just before Russia invaded Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Sino-Russian strategic cooperation has no limits, no no-go zones and no upper limit.

In the months that followed, however, Russia learned that the rhetoric did not match the reality. While the wave of global sanctions against the Putin regime and allied oligarchs has seemingly strengthened political, economic and military ties between the two countries, the real strategic effect for Russia has been a growing reliance on China. . And the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party have shown no qualms about using this growing dependency to their advantage. China has increasingly dictated the direction of the partnership and won more concessions from the Russians, raising prices and walking a diplomatic tightrope with Western nations from which it cannot afford to break away commercially. Rather than making Russia great again, as hoped, President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has instead cemented Russia’s position as a clear junior partner in the Sino-Russian relationship, militarily and economically.

A review of open-source information shows us that the war not only confirmed existing Sino-Russian military cooperation, but intensified potential imbalances. Despite Western outrage over the war, military cooperation between the two countries is still ongoing. China and Russia held their first joint army exercise since Moscow invaded Ukraine on May 24, with both countries sending nuclear-capable bombers while President Joe Biden visited the region. In July, People’s Liberation Army troops, tanks and vehicles traveled to Russia to take part in the so-called war olympics. China has also indirectly supported the Russian war machine by export all-terrain vehicles for the transport of command personnel, as well as components of drones and naval engines.

However, the effects of wars are the most disastrous in the defense market. In 2014, Western sanctions gave a new impetus to the Russian military-industrial complex to sell technology to the PLA. Today, the Kremlin has even fewer customers or partners, and its dependence on Chinese technology after its invasion of Ukraine could accelerate development and burgeoning joint operations, if only for a certain time. In the long run, struggling Russian arms makers cannot bet on China to support or develop them. China’s increasingly assertive defense companies are already looking for more customers on the global stage. The country has increased its share of the global arms trade 4.6% in recent years, placing it in fourth place behind the United States, Russia and France. China is also relying on what was once a niche role in the booming drone technology market, and modernizing its air force with domestically built aircraft that will also boost exports.

As China emerges as a competitor in the arms export market, the effect of sanctions and the poor performance of Russian equipment augurs a bleak future for Russia. Russia’s arms sales to Southeast Asia had already decreases sharply over the past seven years, from $1.2 billion in 2014 to just $89 million in 2021. Chinese companies are well positioned to fill the holes that Russian companies can no longer fill.

Russia’s comparative advantage in the global defense market is that it has been able to offer state-of-the-art military technology at relatively low prices, and its blissful willingness to sell tanks, small arms and fighter planes to nations, regardless of the character of their governments. China has shown the same will to engage with unsavory regimes in their Belt and Road Initiative and existing arms sales.

Additionally, Russia may not be able to manufacture equipment at previous rates due to sanctions. According to some reports, some Russian arms factories have ceased production because they are having trouble importing source components. Currently, only Three of the 40 largest arms importers in the world, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar buy the majority of their weapons from China. That could increase if China fills the market dominated by Russian arms makers, facilitating Beijing’s continued rise as the top arms exporter and reaping the political and economic benefits that come with it.

In trade, the two nations have an apparent synergy. Russia provides China with important raw materials and energy, while Russia needs Chinese investment and high-tech products. Trade between China and Russia grown up by 36% last year, to 147 billion dollars, clearly an effect of the sanctions. In March, after Russia launched its invasion, overall trade between the two countries Pink more than 12% compared to the previous year.

But these figures hide the enormous growing trade imbalance in favor of China. In 2013, China represented 11 percent of Russia’s trade. In 2021, the figure was 18 percent, while Russia accounted for a small 2% share of China’s trade. This imbalance is even more striking if we consider that 70% of Russian exports to China are related to energy.

The war in Ukraine accelerated these inequalities in their economic relations and confirmed Russia’s subservience to Beijing. China refused to turn its back on Moscow, but neither did it refrain from profiting from the fate of its allies. For example, after finding themselves with a virtual monopoly following the mass exodus of Western manufacturers, Chinese automakers like Haval raised their prices in 50 percentwhile Russia sells its oil to China at a 35% off.

At the moment, it appears Beijing is unwilling to rescue Moscow with substantial economic lifelines and risk secondary sanctions. Most of its major banks, including the Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), have started to restrict dollar and possibly yuan transactions for Russian commodity imports. Chinese smartphone titans Xiaomi, Oppo and Huawei have To cut their supplies to Russia, and ICT Tac suspended services after blocking Russian state media. Huawei, which still operates in Russia, and other Chinese tech hegemons couldn’t consolidate the Russian market even if they wanted to. Huawei relies heavily on other chip vendors, which typically use US-designed technology. In 2019, of the 50,000 5G terminals sold by Huawei, only 8 percent were free of American technology or components.

The sum of these results of the war in Ukraine is clear: Russia is accelerating its own decline as a world power, not only through failures on its western border, but also through a loss of power in its relations with its east. Yes, by trading arms and natural resources with China, Russia is pulling a lifeline from Western sanctions. But it also risks becoming the increasingly weak ally in the military relationship, while being little more than a clandestine supplier to a Chinese-dominated Asia. The war in Ukraine not only saw the Russian military humiliated, but also forced Moscow to give Chinese preference to trade at below-market rates, lose key global arms markets and sales and capabilities. long-term defense industry, and to lose its autonomy vis-à-vis China by diminishing its own engagement with other partners.

So far, China has only slightly taken advantage of its prominent status in the partnership and refrained from publicly humiliating Russia by demanding concessions, which is part of why the partnership has remained fruitful. However, if Russia’s ultimate goal is to get up from the kneesas Putin supporters often claim, he will find that doing it on the shoulders of the Chinese is not the way to get there.

Thomas Low is a consultant for BluePath Labs. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in international security at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government.

PW Singer is a senior researcher at New America and co-founder of Useful Fiction LLC.