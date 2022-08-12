Boris Johnson does not deny that he refuses to take calls from Rishi Sunaks | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has not denied Rishi Sunak's claims that he refuses to take calls from his former chancellor. A month after resigning from the cabinet, precipitating Johnsons ousting from Downing Street, Sunak said Thursday night during an election campaign for the Conservative leadership race that Johnson was refusing to answer or return his appeals. Asked if he would stop ignoring Sunaks' pleas, the Prime Minister told reporters during a visit to North Wales: It's one of those Westminster questions that doesn't change. not the price of fish. There are many things that change the price of fish, including the price of energy, but this is not one of them. During an election campaign in Cheltenham, Sunak was asked if he had spoken to the Prime Minister since his resignation from government, and he replied that he had messaged him and tried to call, but maybe unsurprisingly Johnson had not responded. Sunak quit his post in July, minutes behind former health secretary Sajid Javid, with both men citing standards and integrity as the reason. Nadine Dorries, one of Johnson's closest allies, suggested Sunak was part of a coup that toppled the Tory leader, while a senior No 10 was named. in the Financial Times last month by calling Sunak a traitor bastard. Another Johnson supporter in the cabinet told the FT: Rishi will get everything he deserves for leading the charge in ousting the prime minister. Johnson, meanwhile, seemed less enthusiastic about working with Sunak and Liz Truss, the two candidates to succeed him, to devise new measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. Not only is the money coming and has started to come, but it will continue to come in the weeks and months to come, the prime minister told reporters. Earlier, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said he believed the next prime minister could step up to help struggling families. He said his Treasury officials were reviewing all options for additional aid this winter to ensure either Truss or Sunak had the information needed to make decisions beginning Sept. 5.

