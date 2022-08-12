President Jokowi discusses national and global issues with leaders of institutions





Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met with leaders of key national institutions at the State Palace here to discuss various national and global issues. “We mainly discuss global issues related to the food, fuel and financial crises. We also share our views regarding our national (problems),” the president said after the meeting on Friday. Besides discussions on national and global issues, the president and heads of national institutions also held discussions regarding the 77th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence on August 17, Jokowi noted.



“(The meeting) coincides with the moment, and we are also discussing this issue,” he said. In the economic sector, Jokowi said he discussed with the heads of national institutions the 502 trillion rupees ($34.1 billion) grant that could strain the state budget. “Can we continue to keep the subsidy of 502 trillion rupees? Praise be to God, if we can maintain (the subsidy), it means the residents will not be burdened,” he remarked. The president then expressed his concern that commodity prices would rise if the government could not keep the subsidy for the people. The government should spend the Rs 502 trillion subsidy mainly to keep the price of vehicle fuel down, especially the subsidized fuels, to ensure that the price of fuel will remain affordable and not burden the people, he said. underline. “Our subsidy is too much. Could you name other countries that have subsidized their population up to 502 trillion rupees? (It is) because we have to maintain the prices of Pertalite (RON 90 fuel), gas, electricity and pertamax (RON 92 fuel),” Jokowi said. Participants in the meeting included Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI), Bambang Soesatyo, Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR RI), Puan Maharani, and Chairman of the Council of Regional Representatives (DPD RI) , The Nyalla Mattalitti. Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Mr. Syarifuddin, Head of Judiciary Commission (KY) Mukti Fajar Nur Dewata and Head of Financial Audit Board (BPK) Isma Yatun were also present at the meeting. (WAH)

