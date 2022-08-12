Imran is playing a ‘toxic game’ against state institutions: Marriyum





Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan was trying to divert public attention from his foreign funding and the Tosha Khana case by playing a “toxic game” against state institutions, including a “despicable” social media campaign against military martyrs.

“Imran Khan cannot distract the nation’s attention from foreign funding that has been used to weaken the country’s defence. Foreign agent Imran Khan has submitted false affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for five years,” the minister told a press conference here.

– Advertising –

Castigating Imran Khan, she said that for four years the country was ruled by an “incompetent” and “ineffective” prime minister, who ruthlessly plundered national resources and deprived the people of job opportunities by implementing bad anti-poor policies.

She said the PTI had been declared a foreign aid party by the ECP for receiving foreign funds for a period of five years (2008 to 2013). According to the ECP verdict, it said that the PTI had received prohibited funding from 351 foreign companies and 34 foreign nationals.

“Imran Khan also received prohibited funding from companies in Pakistan that were undeclared,” she said.

– Advertising –

She said that Imran Khan having disgraced the PTI, it was high time for workers to ask him why he had made it a party with foreign aid.

She said the investigation into the funding PTI received from foreign nationals after 2013 was not yet complete.

be finished. However, the FIA ​​was investigating the source and use of the funds received during the said period.

The minister castigated Imran Khan for carrying out a plot to harm the country in exchange for foreign funds. Regarding the PTI’s social media campaign against state institutions, she said that Imran Khan carried out “dirty conduct” against the martyrs of the helicopter crash through his trolls.

Marriyum said Imran Khan’s chief of staff read an “odious transcript” on the ARY News channel, written by the PTI chairman himself.

“Red lines were crossed in this transcript because they (the PTI leaders) planned to incite rebellion in the armed forces of Pakistan,” she said.

The minister said that yesterday when Imran Khan threw allegations at others, he should have said how much money he had taken from foreigners.

She said that Arif Naqvi was the leader of Imran Khan who raised funds on behalf of a charity that was used by Imran for political purposes.

She said that four employees of the PTI secretariat, namely Tahir Iqbal, Mohammad Arshad, Nauman Afzal and Mohammad Rafiq, took their statements and revealed that blank checks had been withdrawn from them and that they had no idea where this foreign funding came from and where it was spent. .

The minister asked whether the money taken from 351 companies was spent on compromising on Kashmir, destroying the country’s economy, making young people unemployed, committing thefts in the country and weakening the country’s defence.

The minister said that due to Imran’s policies, Pakistan’s relations with many friendly countries have deteriorated.

She said that when the foreign funding money was seized, the PTI leadership was now trying to create chaos and anarchy in the country and a plot was hatched to drive a wedge between the national institutions.

She said Imran Khan could not compare to Nawaz Sharif who made this country a nuclear power, started the revolutionary CPEC mega project and strengthened the country’s defense.

Imran Khan, she said, forced figures in constitutional positions to violate the Constitution.

Marriyum said Imran Khan registered false cases against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leaders and family members of opposition leaders while in power.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said Punjab cabinet ministers and the PTI leadership failed to condemn Shahbaz Gill’s “seditious” statements which reflected that it was in fact real party policy.

Addressing a press conference here, Tarar claimed Gill confessed during the ongoing investigation that he made the statement in line with party policy.

Separately, State Minister for Oil Musadik Malik said on Thursday that the PTI’s anti-state behavior reflected his party leader Imran Khan’s “disloyalty” to the nation whose leaders used to slander national institutes. for personal purposes.

Advertising

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://minutemirror.com.pk/imran-playing-toxic-game-against-state-institutions-marriyum-56057/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos