India criticizes China for blocking UN sanctions against activist





NEW DELHI (AP) India on Friday criticized China’s decision to block the imposition of UN sanctions sought by it and the United States against the deputy leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad, an extremist group based in Pakistan designated by the United Nations as a terrorist organization.

“It is regrettable that when it comes to our collective fight against terrorism, the international community has not been able to speak with one voice,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam said. Bagshi.

Abdul Rauf Azhar has been under US sanctions since December 2010 for acting for or on behalf of the group, known as JEM. India claims that Azhar was involved in the planning and execution of numerous terrorist attacks, including the hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane in 1999, the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament and the attack on 2016 against an Indian Air Force base at Pathankot. An official with the Chinese UN Mission, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said on Wednesday his country had suspended Azhar’s proposed sanctions listing because it needed more time to study. the case. He said the UN Security Council Sanctions Monitoring Committee authorizes holds on people proposed for sanctions, and that there have been a number of similar holds by members of the committee on requests for sanctions. ‘registration. In June, China suspended the addition of Abdul Rehman Makki, deputy leader of another UN-banned Pakistani group, Lashkar-e-Taiba, to the UN blacklist. Makki has been under US sanctions since November 2010, and India says he was involved in fundraising, recruiting and radicalizing young people to resort to violence and planning attacks, notably in Mumbai in 2008. India’s spokesman said on Friday that there should be no double standards in the treatment of terrorists. “The practice of blocking and blocking without giving any justification must end. It is very regrettable that genuine, evidence-based nominations for some of the world’s most notorious terrorists are being suspended,” Bagchi said in a statement. . Pakistan claims to have banned more than 65 militant groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. China enjoys strong friendly relations with Pakistan. Beijing is funding tens of billions of dollars worth of megaprojects as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The package includes road construction, power plants and agriculture and has an estimated cost of $75 billion. India’s relations with China have soured amid tensions caused by a more than two-year standoff between the armies of the two countries on their disputed border in the eastern region of Ladakh. The two countries have stationed tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border called the Line of Actual Control. In 2020, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists along the disputed border. China said it lost four soldiers. ___ This story corrects the hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane in 1999, not 1998.

