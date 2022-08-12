Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers support to Raju Srivastava’s wife as comedians’ condition remains critical





Raju Srivastava (58), known for his outstanding comedic talents, and the current Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Board, is currently admitted to AIIMS Hospital, Delhi following a cardiac arrest. The comedian collapsed while running on the treadmill at a gymnasium in South Delhi. He was rushed to hospital by his trainer and underwent CPR followed by angioplasty. On Thursday morning, a PTI report said Raju Srivastava is in “critical” condition and has been put on a “ventilator”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inquired about his health and offered his support to Raju Srivastava’s wife. Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to be critical even two days after suffering a heart attack. According to family sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi phoned Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha on Friday to inquire about his health and offered his support. The comedian is still on a ventilator and his condition has not yet improved. He is being cared for under the supervision of senior doctors from AIIMS, Delhi. Raju Srivastava has not regained consciousness for 46 hours and doctors said he suffered from brain damage. The 58-year-old comedian was admitted to hospital on Wednesday where he underwent angioplasty. Raju Srivastava was exercising on the treadmill at Cult Gym in South Delhi Extension when he suffered a heart attack. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke with Raju Srivastava’s family to inquire about his condition. Ahsaan Qureshi said he was supposed to fly to Delhi, but Raju’s family said doctors were not allowing anyone to meet him. “Raju’s wife asked not to come because the doctors won’t let anyone see him. So we are waiting and praying for his speedy recovery. I am in Mumbai but my friends are over there at AIIMS and I am constantly in contact with them. Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, gained recognition after appearing on the first season of comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005. ALSO READ – Raju Srivastava health update: Ahsaan Qureshi informs ‘He’s been unconscious for 25-30 hours’

