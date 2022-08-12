Turkey and Russia: An essential partnership for both | European | News and current affairs from across the continent | DW

Just seventeen days after the last Astana summit in Tehran, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his counterpart Vladimir Putin met again this time in Sochi. As Erdogan stressed that “the world was watching the Sochi summit”, international headlines drew attention to the “secrecy” of the two leaders’ meeting, which was held behind closed doors.

After four hours of negotiations, an agreement was reached between Putin and Erdogan to expand cooperation in the economic and energy sectors. A joint statement was issued after the meeting, expressing “willingness to deepen ties”, while other details of the agreement remained unclear. Yet talk of strengthening economic ties was enough to raise eyebrows among Westerners, who tried to pressure Russia’s economy following its invasion of Ukraine.

Is Turkey the key to Russia’s sanctions evasion?

Daria Isachenko, Turkey and Russia specialist at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, wrote “Relations between Turkey and Russia are a headache for many in the West.” Having experienced turbulent times in their complex bilateral relationship over the years, the lack of alternatives seems to have put Erdogan and Putin on a more balanced keel, at least in the short term.

Some observers interpreted last week’s meeting in Sochi as a summit of “two leaders in economic difficulty”. Erdogan is looking to boost Turkey’s economy to recover ahead of the next election. Putin, on the other hand, is looking for new options to circumvent Western sanctions.

Despite repeatedly stressing its support for Ukraine’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity”, NATO member Turkey has not signed on to Western sanctions against Russia. “Turkey is de facto the only remaining link between Russia and the West. Therefore, Ankara is very important for Russia at the moment,” Kerim Has, an independent Moscow-based political analyst on relations, told DW. Russian-Eurasian.

Analyst Kerim Has sees Turkey-Moscow relations characterized by mutual need

On heightened Western concern following the Sochi summit, Has said Russian companies were already seeking to resume business with Europe via Turkey to circumvent sanctions. “I believe that the memorandum signed in Sochi is an agreement that aims to facilitate this mechanism.”

Last March, the Kremlin approved the “parallel import regime” to remove certain consumer goods from the scope of Western sanctions. An article published in the Turkish business daily Dunya suggests that this “re-export” mechanism has in recent months turned Turkey into a busy transit hub for goods bound for Russia.

Some Russian companies have even opened offices in Turkey for the initial import of goods purchased by Moscow from third countries for further transfer to Russian ports. Dunya’s article cites Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Resetnikov, who noted that the total volume of products imported into the country under parallel imports is around $4 billion.

Should Turkey fear secondary sanctions?

Following the Sochi meeting, some EU officials expressed concern over Ankara’s promises to strengthen economic ties with Russia. A senior official told the Financial Times that EU members “could call on their businesses and banks to withdraw from Turkey, if Erdogan follows through on the intentions he outlined following the summit.”

“Turkey is not a full member of the EU; therefore, politically speaking, Turkey is not obliged to follow EU decisions,” explained Huseyin Bagci, director of the Ankara Foreign Policy Institute. “If we’re talking about a NATO decision, then that’s another matter,” Bagci added.

Zaur Gasimov, a specialist in Turkey-Russia relations at the University of Bonn, also doubts that Ankara should fear short-term Western sanctions. Besides Turkey’s crucial role as an intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow, the West must maintain a stable dialogue with Ankara given other recent tensions in Europe, such as those between Serbia and Kosovo, Gasimov said. .

Turkey played a central role as a broker in the grain deal between Kyiv and Moscow

Sinan Ulgen, chairman of the EDAM think tank, suggested that Turkey remain cautious as it “seeks to take advantage of the vacuum created by the cessation of trade and investment deals by Western companies in Russia”. The Turkish ex-diplomat pointed out that Turkey had not welcomed large-scale investments by Russian oligarchs, saying that “there is no reason for the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey or the Turkish companies at the time”.

Turkey’s contribution to the European energy market is limited

Putin’s televised statement in Sochi, suggesting that Europe should be grateful to Turkey for the uninterrupted flow of gas to its markets, has grabbed Turkish and European headlines. There have been talks of Turkey’s growing role as an alternative energy hub after Russia cut the amount of gas flowing through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity. Despite acknowledgment of the increased importance of the TurkStream amid the gas bottleneck in Europe, analysts suggest that the pipeline does not have enough capacity to meet the energy needs of the entire region.

TurkStream started pumping Russian gas to Southern Europe in early 2020

Suggested that building new pipelines to ship Russian gas to Europe via Turkey is also not an option. “Let’s say there is finally peace and the West is ready to buy gas from Russia. In this case, there are already enough gas pipelines in the short term. So, for Russia, there is no has no interest in investing in new pipelines bringing gas to Europe through Turkey,” he explained.

According to Ulgen, Turkey could indeed help the EU in the medium term to diversify its gas supplies away from Russia by becoming a hub for the export of natural gas from Azerbaijan and possibly Iran, by agreement to maintain the JCPOA. “This will, however, require the EU to commit to long-term purchase agreements with these countries,” he noted.

Exchange of gestures and rubles

Erdogan told reporters on his flight from Sochi that they agreed with Putin to swap rubles, saying it would help both countries financially. In addition, Ankara announced its intention to expand the use of MIR, a Russian payment system.

Putin allowing Erdogan to pay in rubles, although his countermeasures paid off and significantly strengthened the Russian currency, was interpreted as a “gesture” by some economists. Has thinks it will be to Turkey’s advantage. “Ruble reserves are accumulating in Turkey due to tourism and trade. In this sense, Turkey would benefit from partially paying for Russian gas in rubles without converting this amount into dollars, even if it is not ‘a significant amount’.

Timothy Ash, head of the emerging markets team at London-based Bluebay Asset Management, said using the ruble in trades had a very limited effect. Ash assessed the move as a “mutual snob” towards the West rather than a mutual gesture of goodwill towards each other. “It signals more to the West that there are alternatives in how transactions are done, and not all of them have to be in dollars and euros,” Ash explained.

