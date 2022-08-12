Anticipating the food crisis, Jokowi calls on the community and farmers to take advantage of the yard and unproductive land





Sonora.ID – The world is currently going through a food crisis. At least 300 million people are in a situation of acute food shortage and famine which has started to occur in several countries. If there is no solution to overcome this, it is not impossible that the number of people affected could increase to 800 million people. For this reason, while examining and planting mature coconuts with farmers in Giriroto Village, Boyolali Regency, Central Java Province on Thursday, August 11, 2022, President Joko Widodo encouraged the use of land in the yard of the house to plant food products such as chili. Also read: Coordinating Minister Airlangga: Palm oil is the solution to the food and energy crisis “We want the unproductive land to become productive. Together with the chilli, it is something that households in the village should be able to plant, in polythene bags or in their yard, so that there is no shortage of pepper or that the price of pepper increases. This is drastically what the Ministry of Agriculture has just done”, declared the president who was accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo. In addition, the Head of State also encouraged the cultivation of unproductive land by planting various foodstuffs, such as the early coconut that the President also planted on this occasion. Genjah coconut is known to be processed into various foods such as ant sugar and cool drinks. “Unproductive land is planted like what we are doing now, mature coconuts, the results of which will be (shown in) two years, 2.5 years. In one year, a tree can produce 180 pieces, which can be processed palm sugar, can be processed into coconut oil, which can also be sold for cold drinks,” he explained. Also read: Megawati urges everyone to take immediate action to avert food crisis



LAST August 12, 2022 9:30 PM WIB Aug 12, 2022 9:19 p.m. WIB August 12, 2022 9:10 p.m. WIB August 12, 2022 9:00 PM WIB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sonora.id/read/423423838/antisipasi-krisis-pangan-jokowi-minta-masyarakat-dan-para-petani-untuk-manfaatkan-lahan-pekarangan-dan-lahan-tidak-produktif The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos