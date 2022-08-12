Buwas suddenly appears at the palace to meet Jokowi! What is that?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – In the midst of a food crisis threatening the world, Logistics Affairs Agency (Bulog) Director Budi Waseso suddenly visited President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. However, the arrival of Buwas, his nickname, was not the boss of Bulog but the chairman of the national district (Kwarnas) of the scout movement. The meeting between Jokowi and Buwas took place at Merdeka Palace on Friday (8/12/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT During the visit, the Kwarnas Scout Movement reported on the preparations and plans for the XI National Jamboree 2022 (Jamnas) to be held at Cibubur Campground, Jakarta, for the period August 14-21, 2022. “Today we from Kwarnas and their representatives are meeting with the President as Mr. Binas to signal that we will organize the XI National Jamnas in 2022. This coincides with the 61st anniversary of the scouts,” Buwas said after the meeting. Pictured: President Joko Widodo receives a visit from representatives of the National Quarter (Kwarnas) of the Scout Movement, Friday, August 12, 2022, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. (Photo: Lukas – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Pictured: President Joko Widodo receives a visit from representatives of the National Quarter (Kwarnas) of the Scout Movement, Friday, August 12, 2022, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. (Photo: Lukas – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Besides reporting on the preparations for Jamnas, Buwas said his party has sent an invitation directly to Jokowi as the Chairman of the National Advisory Council (Binas) of the Scout Movement to attend and open the activities of the XI 2022 Jamnas. “Mr. President, because he is very busy, he will hand over to the Vice President at this opening, but he promised that he would look into this activity and personally come to the Jamnas site,” Budi Waseso said. . However, Buwas also expressed his gratitude to President Jokowi who gave his full support to the activities of the Scout movement, especially the activities of the XI National Jamnas in 2022. In fact, Jokowi also promised to directly review the activities of the XI National Jamnas in 2022. “We are grateful to Mr. President because he supports this activity. And he also said earlier that he would be willing to visit the scout brothers during XI Jamnas activities in 2022,” he said. declared. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Food crisis, Jokowi invites people to plant corn with sorghum! (cha/cha)



