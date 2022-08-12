Ben Stokes asked to listen to PM Modi and change profile picture to Indian tricolor





In an effort to unite people in a bid to honor the tricolor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month changed the profile picture on all his social media accounts to one. “tiranga” and invited others to do the same. In his Mann ki Baatradio broadcast recently, Prime Minister Modi said that the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” becomes a widespread movement and he invited people to use the image “Tiranga” as a profile photo on social networks from August 2 to 15. It’s a special August 2 today! As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is ready for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Habs. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same. pic.twitter.com/y9ljGmtZMk Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022 It’s a special August 2 today! As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is ready for Har Ghar Tiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our tricolor. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same,” he said in a tweet on August 2, 2022. Fans of Indian cricket team, who as we know are extremely welcoming towards international cricketers, have decided to extend PM Modis demand to foreign players as well. pic.twitter.com/AX5caYjIoI Bhakts posting their L (@bhakts_posting) August 11, 2022 After being captain of the England cricket team, Ben Stokes decided to change his profile picture on Twitter and an Indian fan asked him not to waste this opportunity. Instead, he was recommended that if he wanted to change his DP, he might as well change it to the Indian tricolor just like PM Modihad asked. He even comforted Stokes by suggesting there was no need to rush and he was waiting for the updated profile picture on the microblogging website. The fan tweet has since gone viral with half the people in shock while the rest of them praise the man’s optimism while taking the milestone. If you are wondering whether or not the English cricketer changed his DP for the Indian flag image, no, of course not! That said, the tweet has also been a source of hilarious internet trolls: The man said, I’m waiting, as if he were his friend. Nishad (@NishadKK6) August 11, 2022 Ben stokes after reading this pic.twitter.com/BT7vJJpBI0 Mc Kash Stan (@kashur_Nadur) August 11, 2022 Ben Stokes pronounced his name a different way after reading this answer. Reshma (@Chai_Coffee_etc) August 11, 2022 These guys https://t.co/Cpi6ewdu0k surendar() (@surayviru73) August 12, 2022 Ben stokes responds be like https://t.co/RfMa6jSg1P pic.twitter.com/tjNDSOeFHp 2pac RK (@raajstr686) August 12, 2022 Joking aside, Ben Stokes is absolutely adored by Indian cricket fans. Whenever the versatile player shows up for the Indian Premier League, people get carried away just to catch a glimpse of him creating magic on the pitch.

