If he invades Taiwan and fails, Xi Jinping is in danger





Tension remains very high in the Taiwan Strait, even after Beijing announcement the conclusion of the army maneuvers which, for a week, frightened the island. The unprecedented week-long military exercises which simulated the naval air blockade of the island were launched in response to the visit to taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Although, he explains in an interview with Time Wu Jieh-min, China used Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to conduct live ammunition military drills around the island. The political scientist from Academia Sinica, Taiwan’s main research center, former director of the Center for Contemporary China at National Tsing Hua University, is convinced that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has long been planning a similar operation, which would be more correct to call “military intimidation”. Professor, why does China think it needs to “bully” Taiwan right now?

Because she feels that Taiwan is slipping further and further out of its orbit and becoming more anxious than ever. After the destruction in Hong Kong of the “One country, two systems” model, does China find itself with the military option of unifying the island?

The so-called “one country, two systems” model has never appealed to Taiwanese, and Beijing’s fierce crackdown on Hong Kong has only further damaged the reputation of this model. According to a statistical survey by the Institute of Sociology (Academia Sinica), 77.3% of the population opposes the idea of ​​”unification”, even though China has reached a level of economic and political development similar to that of Taiwan. So the people of Taiwan don’t want to end up under China?

This survey was conducted in June and July 2022. It clearly indicates that the union of Taiwan and China is absolutely out of the question for the people of the island. According to many observers, the communist regime’s goal is to change the status quo in the strait, abolishing the concept of a median line and ignoring the existence of territorial waters and skies belonging to Taiwan. concerned?

We should pay close attention to what the People’s Liberation Army has been doing in recent weeks and what it will do in the years to come. China is trying to break the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, but the results of its actions will depend on Taiwan’s reaction and the United States’ reaction. The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held in the fall, which could crown Xi Jinping as the new Mao Zedong. To what extent does this historic event influence the Chinese president’s aggressive attitude towards Taipei?

Taking Taiwan by force for Xi Jinping would be the icing on the cake. Xi certainly yearns for Taiwan, but venturing into such a military endeavor before the People’s Liberation Army is fully ready would jeopardize not only his political career but also his personal safety if he fails. @LeoneGrotti Photo Ansa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempi.it/se-invade-taiwan-xi-jinping-si-gioca-molto-piu-della-carriera/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos