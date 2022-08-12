Boris Johnson rules out further cost of living measures as he meets energy bosses in Downing Street

Boris Johnson has urged energy bosses to act “in the interests of the country”, amid the cost of living crisis.

The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi at a roundtable at 11 Downing Street on Thursday.

Representatives from the energy sector including Scottish Power, EDF, SSE. E.ON and National Grid attended the meeting.

Talks have taken place ahead of a further hike in the energy price cap, which is expected to reach above 3,500 in October.

The ceiling is expected to climb even higher at the start of the year, with experts predicting it could reach around 4,400 in January 2023.

I know people are worried about the harsh winter ahead, so we are offering support including a 400 energy bill cut for all households. This morning I urged power companies to continue working on ways to help reduce the cost of living. pic.twitter.com/sdpLrKfcTN —Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 11, 2022

Downing Street has so far ruled out introducing new measures to tackle the cost of living before Johnson’s imminent departure as prime minister.

Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be announced as Johnson’s successors on September 5.

Following Thursday’s meeting, the government said the chancellor and energy companies agreed to work closely together over the coming weeks to ensure the public, including vulnerable customers, are supported.

The Chancellor told energy bosses the government continues to assess the extraordinary profits seen in the sector, as well as considering what commensurate measures can be taken.

However, the Prime Minister said it was up to his successor to make important budgetary decisions, apparently ruling out the prospect of any new measures until September at the earliest.

Countries around the world are feeling the impact of Putin’s damaging war in Ukraine,” Johnson said after the meeting.

“We know this winter will be difficult for people in the UK, so we are doing everything we can to support them and must continue to do so.

Following our meeting today, we will continue to urge the electricity sector to continue working on ways to alleviate cost of living pressures and to invest more and faster in security. British energy.

We are continuing to roll out government support over the coming months, including the second installment of £324 of the cost of living allowance for vulnerable households, additional help for pensioners and people with disabilities, and the £400 rebate on bills energy for all households.

Zahawi said energy companies had agreed to help more people “in the spirit of national unity”.

This morning I hosted leaders from the electricity sector to discuss what more they can do to work with the government and act in the country’s interest in the face of rising prices caused by the invasion of Ukraine by Putin,” said the Chancellor.

We have already acted to protect households with a 400 cut on energy bills and direct payments of 1,200 out of eight million of Britain’s most vulnerable families.

“In the spirit of national unity, they have agreed to work with us to do more to help those who need it most.”

SNP Westminster finance spokeswoman Alison Thewliss criticized Johnson’s decision not to take further action.

‘It is shameful that Boris Johnson has not announced any further action at all after today’s crucial meeting – demonstrating a complete abdication of leadership from the Westminster government as millions of families suffer from the spiraling crisis cost of living for Tories,” she said.

“Families need help right now – they can’t afford to wait while this UK zombie government is stuck in a state of paralysis, refusing to do anything until the race to the leadership of the Conservatives is over.

“British government ministers are not paid to sit idly by. Parliament must be recalled and an emergency budget must be presented this month, canceling the increase in the price cap of the energy bill and providing significant help for families.

“Every day the UK government fails to act, they demonstrate why Scotland needs independence, so that we can have the powers and the resources to take the necessary action.”

Following the meeting, Dhara Vyas, Advocacy Director of Energy UK, said: The latest billing forecasts for this winter are extremely worrying.

“The government and the energy sector know that we need to work together and act quickly to provide them with more support.

As energy providers continue to do all they can to support customers, they know that more people than ever will struggle to pay their bills and the demand for additional help will far outweigh the support in place.

Today’s meeting was a welcome one and the whole energy sector is committed to working with the government over the next few weeks to see what measures can be put in place to reduce customer load .