Turkey calls for reconciliation between Syrian government and opposition





Turkey has called for reconciliation between the Syrian government and the opposition to ensure “lasting peace”, drawing condemnation in the country. The conflict in Syria began after President Bashar Al Assad launched a deadly crackdown on protesters in 2011, which quickly escalated into a civil war. Many external actors, such as Turkey, Russia, Iran and the United States, have been implicated, further complicating the situation. “We have to bring the opposition and the regime together for reconciliation somehow, otherwise there will be no permanent peace,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on the sidelines of the meeting. the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgium. Mr Cavusoglu met his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad and said contacts between Turkish and Syrian intelligence services had resumed. Turkey’s top diplomat said it was vital for Syria to maintain a strong central government to “prevent the disintegration of the country” and that this would only be possible by uniting the country’s various factions. In recent years, Syria’s mostly foreign-based opposition has seen its influence wane as Iran and Russia staunchly support the government. The UN-backed peace talks stalled for years and special envoy Geir Pedersen pointed to widespread distrust on all sides. The latest round of constitutional talks stalled in March. The National sought comments from members of the Syrian opposition. Mr Cavusoglu said Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a meeting with Mr Assad. Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi, Russia. Reuters This month Mr Erdogan warned he would invade northern Syria to establish a buffer zone that would push back Kurdish groups. Ankara has linked some Kurdish groups in Syria to those waging an insurgency against the Turkish state. These include the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which were a crucial part of an international coalition in the fight against ISIS. The United States and Russia, meanwhile, have called on Turkey to exercise restraint. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out three incursions into northern Syria, seizing hundreds of kilometers of land and penetrating 30 km deep into the country, in operations mainly targeting the YPG. Turkey’s control of the towns, which lie on or near a central stretch of the 911 km border with Syria, could expand its military presence near the Mediterranean coast to nearly three-quarters of the border. Updated: August 12, 2022, 08:52

