PM Modi likely to meet Pakistani Shehbaz Sharif at SCO summit: report





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Shehbaz Sharif (R) Photo: Twitter HIGHLIGHTS The SCO was founded by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at a summit in Shanghai in 2001.

India has expressed keen interest in deepening its security cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Counter Terrorism Structure (RATS)

India became an SCO observer in 2005 Islamabad: A report said Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The SCO summit will take place on September 15-16, where leaders will discuss regional challenges. During the conference, Sharif is expected to meet the Chinese, Russian and Iranian presidents as well as Prime Minister Modi, diplomatic sources told a media outlet. Related News [EXCLUSIVE]: Rajnath Singh to focus on terrorism and international security at SCO Defense Ministers Meeting After Pakistani TV ceased broadcasting for criticizing the government, its senior reporter was arrested The SCO summit is scheduled for September 15-16 where leaders of the organization will meet to discuss regional challenges, Jang of the day reported. Press Agency IANS Sources quoted said that SCO foreign ministers reaffirmed at their July 28 meeting that the summit will bring together SCO heads of state. After the meeting, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who attended the SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tashkent, said there would be no bilateral meeting between Pakistani leaders and indians. Related News PM Modi’s Pakistani sister sends rakhi ahead of Raksha Bandhan; wishes him the general elections of 2024 “There are no plans for the Indian and Pakistani prime ministers to meet in September,” he said, further stressing that the two countries are members of the SCO and are only engaged in general activities. organisation. He also said, “India is our neighboring country. While one can decide many things, one cannot choose one’s neighbors, therefore, we should get used to living with them.” Bhutto added that after 2019, constructive dialogue with India has become difficult, “as statements based on Islamophobia by Indian officials create more obstacles to dialogue.”

