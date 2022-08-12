Politics
China rescinds pledge not to send troops to Taiwan if under Chinese control
A recently released official document revealed that the Chinese government is no longer honoring its promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan.
China expressed its position in an updated white paper titled “The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era,” which highlights President Xi Jinping’s position to accord even less autonomy in Taiwan in the event of Chinese control over the island.
The updated white paper omitted the line that ensures Taiwan’s autonomy in the two previous documents issued in 1993 and 2000. In both versions, Beijing promised it “will not send troops or administrative personnel based in Taiwan” after achieving what it then claimed was reunification.
Instead, the document now proposes that the nation return to Chinese rule under a “one country, two systems” model, the same system under which Hong Kong was placed after the British returned it to Chinese rule. in 1997.
While the “one country, two systems” model aims to grant some autonomy to Taiwan, the country’s major political parties have mostly rejected it. According to opinion polls, he also lacked public support.
Also removed from China’s latest position paper is a line present in the 2000 version that “anything can be negotiated” as long as Taiwan adheres to China’s sole currency and does not seek independence.
The updated document comes after China said its military had “carried out various tasks” around Taiwan, but said it would continue to carry out regular patrols in the zone.
Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council denounced the newspaper and accused it of being “full of wishful thinking lies and ignoring the facts.”
“Taiwan’s 23 million people alone have the right to decide Taiwan’s future, and they will never accept an outcome set by an autocratic regime,” the council said.
Image selected via CGTN
