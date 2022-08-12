Jokowi Responds to Sambo’s Motive to Kill Joshua: Ask National Police Chief





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) responded to insistence on revealing Inspector General Ferdy Sambo’s motive for planning the assassination of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat or Brigadier J. Jokowi responded by asking the Chief General to National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo to ask this question. “Yes, ask the national police chief,” Jokowi said at the presidential palace compound in Jakarta, as reported by Reuters. Detik NewsFriday (8/12/2022). Including the general handling of the case of the death of Brigadier J, which was scripted by Sambo, Jokowi asked to ask the national police chief. “Yes, ask the national police chief, I have often passed it on. Ask the national police chief. Everything is clear,” he explained. Ferdy Sambo admits Brigadier J’s case engineering. Former Kadiv Propam Polri Inspector General Ferdy Sambo wrote a confession letter in the case of the death of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat or Brigadier J. In this letter, Ferdy Sambo admitted that he designed the shooting case of Brigadier J. The letter was read by his lawyer, Arman Hanis on Jalan Saguling III, South Jakarta, on Thursday (11/8). Ferdy Sambo began by apologizing for the controversy that took place in Duren Tiga, then went on to admit that he fabricated the case of Brigadier J. “Allow me, as a human being who cannot be separated from mistakes, to sincerely apologize and apologize profusely, especially to my colleagues in the National Police and their families and to the community at wider senses who were affected by my actions which provided incorrect information and sparked controversy in the Duren Tiga case happened to me and my family,” Arman said while conveying the message from the Inspector General Ferdy Sambo. Furthermore, Inspector General Ferdy Sambo said his treatment was intended to protect and safeguard his family. He says he loves his family very much. “I am the head of the family and my intentions are pure to care for and protect the dignity and honor of the family that I love so much,” he explained. Watch videos”Alleged harassment of Sambo’s wife: formerly Duren Tiga, now Magelang“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(You jump)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/sulsel/hukum-dan-kriminal/d-6231779/jokowi-respons-motif-sambo-bunuh-yoshua-tanya-kapolri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos