The number of elephant reserves has increased over the past eight years, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Modi also said the success of elephant conservation must be seen in the context of broader efforts underway in India to minimize human-animal conflict and incorporate local communities and their traditional wisdom in promoting conservation. environmental awareness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Elephant Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modire reiterated the commitment to protect the elephant, and said that India is home to around 60% of all Asian elephants. He also added that the number of elephant reserves has increased over the past eight years, and praised all those involved in the protection of elephants. “On #WorldElephantDay, reiterating our commitment to protecting the elephant. You would be happy to know that India is home to around 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has increased over the last 8 years I also congratulate everyone involved in the protection of elephants,” Prime Minister Modi said. He added: “Elephant conservation successes must be seen in the context of broader efforts underway in India to minimize human-animal conflict and integrate local communities and their traditional wisdom in promoting environmental awareness.” . On #WorldElephantDay, reiterating our commitment to protect the elephant. You would be happy to know that India is home to around 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has increased over the past 8 years. I also congratulate all those involved in the protection of elephants. pic.twitter.com/E1BnabkWUz Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2022 On August 12, 2012, World Elephant Day was co-founded by Canadian filmmaker Patricia Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand, an initiative of HM Queen Sirikit. World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12 every year to raise awareness of the plight of elephants around the world. This day tries to shed light on why these animals must be protected and what laws and measures can be adopted to ensure their survival. World Elephant Day plays a crucial role in raising awareness of the issues facing these gentle giants around the world. These animals are threatened by poaching, illegal wildlife trade, habitat destruction, etc. It is important to work towards creating a sustainable and safe environment for these creatures where they can thrive. Elephants face many risks, from the illegal ivory trade to increased human-animal conflict. Their habitats are also threatened by human activities. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), there are about 4.15 lakh African elephants left in the wild. The Asian elephant population has declined by 50% over the past 75 years. Today, there are only 20,000 to 40,000 Asian elephants left in the wild. With the contribution of the agencies Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here.

