Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Raju Srivastava’s wife, assures help with treatment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath spoke by phone with Raju Srivastava’s wife, Shikha. He assured her to provide full assistance in her treatment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Raju Srivastava’s wife and asked him about his welfare.
STRONG POINTS
- Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to AIIMS Delhi.
- PM Modi and CM Yogi spoke to the comedian’s wife and provided treatment assistance.
- Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while training at the gym.
Comedian Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi after suffering a heart attack. On August 10, Raju was training at the gym when he complained of feeling unwell. After that, his trainer immediately took him to the hospital. According to the latest update, Raju’s health has improved. Today, August 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone with Raju Srivastava’s wife, Shikha. He assured her to provide full assistance in her treatment.
PM MODI AND CM YOGI PROVIDE COMPLETE HELP IN RAJU SRIVASTAVA’S TREATMENT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh spoke by phone with Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava at AIIMS and inquired about his welfare. They promised to make all necessary arrangements for the comedian’s treatment. According to the latest health update, there has been a slight improvement in Raju Srivastava’s health.
BJP CHAIRMAN JP NADDA TALKED TO RAJU SRIVASTAVA’S WIFE
Raju Srivastava’s condition remains critical. BJP General Secretary Sunil Bansal has arrived at AIIMS, Delhi. He spoke to Raju Srivastava’s wife and family. Sunil Bansal got Raju Srivastava’s wife to talk to BJP Chairman JP Nadda from his phone.
LATEST HEALTH UPDATE ON RAJU SRIVASTAVA
Raju Srivastava is admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi, where he is receiving treatment after suffering a heart attack. Amid speculation surrounding his health, the comedian’s sister-in-law said: “Raju Srivastava’s health has improved somewhat today compared to yesterday. Today there is some improvement in Raju Bhai’s health compared to previous ones. His supporters want Raju Bhai to be fit and well and come to Kanpur soon.”
RAJU’S BROTHER ASHISH CONFIRMS HEART ATTACK
Raju Srivastava’s brother-in-law, Ashish Srivastava, had confirmed the news of his heart attack on August 10. He said: “Raju Srivastava had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the great leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same period, he had a heart attack. He was admitted to AIIMS. But he is under control again. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him can they provide the rest of the information.”
READ ALSO | Raju Srivastava wants Bhagwant Mann to become Punjab CM
— ENDS —
