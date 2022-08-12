Politics
Boris Johnson responds to Nicola Sturgeon’s call for an emergency meeting
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to Nicola Sturgeon asking for an emergency meeting of devolved heads of government amid the cost of living crisis – but refused to set a date.
Ministers Johnsons repeatedly ruled out help ahead of his successor’s appointment on September 5 – and failed to strike a deal with energy firms on Thursday.
READ MORE: UK government ransoms public with cost of inaction
It comes as Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng suggested the government may be ready to help businesses cope with soaring energy costs, but not households.
And, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer finally broke weeks of silence on the cost of living crisis by touting a policy that would save just 46 consumers, adding that the rest of his policy pledges will follow next week.
We told how the FM wrote to Johnson last week and demanded an emergency meeting of devolved heads of government and the UK government on the cost of living. At the time, Johnson was on a luxury honeymoon at an eco-hotel in Slovenia.
She told the caretaker prime minister that a meeting of the intergovernmental council scheduled for September would have to be brought forward to deal with the rapidly deteriorating situation.
In a long letter, the FM asked that the council meet as soon as possible to discuss measures to help the most vulnerable and plan for the winter months.
The group of four nations is made up of the heads of the British, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments.
READ MORE:Kwasi Kwarteng plans extra help on BUSINESS energy bills as UK households suffer
In his written response on Friday, Johnson wrote: Thank you for your letter about the growing pressures facing families across the UK due to rising global prices.
The government understands that people in the UK are worried about the rising cost of living and are seeing their disposable income shrink as they spend more on essentials.
Johnson went on to detail several policy announcements already made by the government previously, such as 1,200 financial support for the most vulnerable households and the rebate of 400 household energy bills due to come in October.
He continued: I agree that the response to these pressures will be best served by the UK and devolved governments working collaboratively to tackle these challenges together.
“Following our discussion last month, as well as discussions at the Interdepartmental Standing Committee and the Interdepartmental Standing Committee on Finance in June, I have instructed my Permanent Secretary for the Union to continue to work with your officials to plan a meaningful ministerial meeting with Heads of devolved governments to reflect on how best to further support hardworking families.
Johnson then signed the letter without suggesting a date or time frame, adding: Thank you, again, for raising this important issue with me.
READ MORE: UK economy shrinks amid recession forecasts, with GDP down 0.1%
It comes as the FM chaired a meeting of the Scottish Governments Resilience Committee and agreed on a set of urgent measures to deal with the crisis. The committee agreed to now meet every week to monitor the progress of the measures.
Announcing the policy, Sturgeon argued that if the UK government does not act now, with many levers of power over the crisis reserved for Westminster, such as energy and jobs, lives will be lost.
You can read Johnson’s full letter below.
