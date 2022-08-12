GOP contorts to defend Trump as new FBI research details emerge





Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, chair of the House GOP conference, accused Biden and his appointees of complete abuse and overstepping. [their] authority and targeting their political opponents, adding that Trump is Bidens’ most likely opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who warned Garland this week of aggressive GOP oversight efforts following a likely takeover of the House this fall, reiterated that the attorney general has plenty of concerns. explanations to be given.

But other GOP national security hawks were decidedly more restrained. As new information emerged about the circumstances of the FBI search with even more expectations later Friday after Garland decided to unseal related documents, the contrast became starker between Republicans advancing a knee-jerk defense of the former president and those simply asking for additional disclosures from DOJ.

Among the top Republicans acknowledging that the possible presence of highly classified information at Mar-a-Lago would be a real national security concern was Representative Mike Turner of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

Responding to reports that the documents contained information relating to US nuclear weapons, Turner always said his opinion on the rationale for the research depended on the nature of the nuclear information. Turner said earlier this week that the only reason to search a former president’s home would be the existence of a serious national security threat, but he declined to go that far on Friday.

You can say nuclear weapons. But there are things that are highly, highly classified, there are things that aren’t extremely classified but are classified nonetheless, Turner said, adding that he’s skeptical of anything that just contains the weapons umbrella. nuclear…would rise to the level of an immediate threat to national security.

Turner was also one of several Republicans to blast the DOJ earlier this week for redirecting its criticism of the decision to search Mar-a-Lago to the process the department used: there were plenty of other options available to them. in addition to looting Mar-a-Lago and spending nine hours there.

Some Republicans leave open the possibility that Trump acted inappropriately. In an interview, Intelligence Committee member Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) said it was important for the panel to glean additional information and acknowledged that mishandling of sensitive classified information would be a serious violation.

I mean, if he had real special access programs, do you know how extraordinarily sensitive that is? It’s very, very sensitive. If it was actually at his residence, that would be a problem, Stewart said. But we just don’t know. So let’s find out.

When you get to compartmentalized classified spaces, it gets more serious, added Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Relations Committee.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), a centrist and former FBI agent, encouraged his GOP colleagues to be responsible and measured now in how they respond to the Mar-a-Lago search.

Republican leaders also expressed support for rank-and-file FBI agents and condemned Thursday’s attack on an FBI building in Ohio. This attack was carried out by a man who was on Capitol Hill when Trump supporters rioted on January 6, 2021 and was allegedly motivated to attack FBI employees because of the search warrant for the former president’s residence. .

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats remained wary. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to engage in congressional investigations, saying she has no more information than is publicly available.

But she added that if the nature of these documents is what it appears to be, it is very serious, apparently referring to reports that the documents were linked to nuclear information. There are laws against the mishandling of this material. There are laws against that. We have to recognize it.

The public could learn key new details as early as Friday as the DOJ prepares to unseal the search warrant and some related documents. Trump said Thursday evening that he would not object to its publication, but his attorneys have yet to formulate a formal position on the matter in court.

Prior to this release of documents, Trump repeatedly posted on his Truth Social platform to downplay reports that potential nuclear-related information may have prompted the search for Mar-a-Lago.

The nuclear weapons issue is a hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax, two impeachments were a hoax, the Mueller investigation was a hoax, and so much more. The same shady people involved, Trump wrote, linking his latest exchange with law enforcement to longstanding and oft-repeated grievances.

He later published an unsubstantiated claim that former President Barack Obama retained classified documents related to nuclear weapons after leaving office, using Obama’s middle name, Hussein. The National Archives and Records Administration said in a statement later Friday that the documents Trump referred to were unclassified and not under Obama’s control under the Presidential Records Act.

Members of the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus had planned an event of their own Friday morning to blast DOJ moves this week, but later canceled it, citing scheduling conflicts.

Olivia Beavers, Nicholas Wu, Sarah Ferris and Jordain Carney contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/12/gop-contorts-itself-in-defense-of-trump-as-new-fbi-search-details-emerge-00051418 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos