Jokowi talks 2.5 hours with leaders of high state institutions, discusses crisis





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo holds meeting with leaders high state institution of Palace Negara, Jakarta, Friday (8/12/2022). Jokowi said the meeting which lasted more than 2.5 hours discussed a lot about the ongoing global crisis. “We are talking in particular about the global crisis related to the food crisis, the energy crisis and also the financial crisis,” Jokowi said in a press release after the meeting. Jokowi said he and leaders of key institutions in the country also shared their views on issues related to national issues including food and energy. Also Read: IMF Rates RI Economy as Good, KSP Claims Thanks to Jokowi’s Gas Brake Strategy He continued, this meeting was also an impetus for the leaders of the high institutions of the state to meet again after the blow of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Indeed, we have been high state institutions for a long time, because of the Covid, we haven’t seen each other for a long time. So it’s August 17, we meet and talk about the things I said earlier,” Jokowi said. In a separate interview, MPR President Bambang Soesatyo said that during the meeting, Jokowi explained the threat of a crisis that was hitting the world and needed to be monitored. Read also: What will happen to a bankrupt country like Sri Lanka? He said Jokowi said 66 countries were at risk of bankruptcy based on the data International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cannot be helped if there are so many bankrupt countries. “The president said it was important for us as state officials to understand, to be vigilant and to anticipate this as well,” Bamsoet, Bambang’s nickname, said. Apart from Jokowi and Bamsoet, the meeting was also attended by DPR Chairman Puan Maharani, DPD Chairman La Nyalla Mattalitti, Constitutional Court President Anwar Usman, Supreme Court President M Syarifuddin, KY President Mukti Fajar Nur Dewata and BPK Chairman Isma Yatun. Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

