India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party was defeated in Bihar





by Alberto Galvi – These days he has lost power in Bihar, India’s third most populous state, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, after his regional ally broke the coalition to join an opposition alliance that has now a majority to form the next government.

Bihar is the fourth largest elected parliamentary group and is considered politically very prominent in the country’s Hindi ethnic group. With the fall of the government of this Indian state, a rare setback for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) of Modi, which dominates the political life of the country.

Bihar’s coalition government has collapsed ahead of the 2024 general election, which the BJP has yet to win for a third consecutive term unless the divided opposition parties manage to unite to defeat the Premier Minister Modi.

Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar of the regional Janata Dal (United) party resigned after his party colleagues recommended he quit the BJP coalition. Nitish Kumar accused the BJP of trying to undermine his party, a charge denied by the party leadership.

Kumar said that with his new Rashtriya alliance, Janata Dal would soon form a new government. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has the highest number of seats in the State Assembly. Some other opposition parties have also pledged to back Kumar to form a new government, while the BJP has accused Kumar of betraying the coalition after winning the last state elections together in 2020.

In Bihar, in the 2019 general elections, the BJP coalition won 39 out of 40 parliamentary seats, helping Modi to become prime minister for the umpteenth time, a post he had held since 2014. Previous post Use. Attack on writer Salman Rushdie

