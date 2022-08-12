Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrants from Trump’s home





WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) – U.S. federal agents were looking for nuclear weapons documents when they raided former President Donald Trump’s Florida home this week, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

It was unclear whether such documents were recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the information.

The US Justice Department on Thursday asked a judge to release the warrant authorizing the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, after Trump, a Republican, described it as political retribution.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

The request means the public may soon learn more about what investigators were looking for in the unprecedented search of a former president’s home.

The search was part of an investigation into whether Trump unlawfully removed White House files when he left office in January 2021, some of which the Justice Department says are classified.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, the top law enforcement official and an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, told a news conference that he personally approved the search. The Department of Justice is also seeking to release a redacted receipt for the items seized.

“The department does not make such a decision lightly. Wherever possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to tightly limit any search undertaken,” Garland said.

His decision to publicly confirm the research was highly unusual. Law enforcement officials in the United States generally do not discuss ongoing investigations in order to protect the rights of individuals. In this case, Trump himself announced the search in a statement late Monday.

Garland said the Justice Department made the request to release the warrant “in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter.”

A source familiar with the matter said the FBI recovered about 10 boxes from Trump’s property during the search.

Trump was not in Florida at the time of the search.

Late Thursday, Trump called for the immediate release of documents related to the search.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of materials related to the un-American, unwarranted and unnecessary raid and burglary of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, but I will go even further by ENCOURAGING the the publication of these documents, even though they were written by radical left democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, as they have done over the past 6 last few years,” he said on his Social Truth Platform.

Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home in New York, New York, U.S. August 10, 2022. REUTERS/David’ Dee’ Delgado

Read more

The government has until 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday to let the court know whether Trump’s lawyers will oppose the unsealing. The case is before US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who reviewed the warrant to ensure the Justice Department had sufficient probable cause for the search.

While seeking to unseal the warrant, the Justice Department did not ask the judge to unseal the affidavit supporting the warrant, the contents of which could potentially include classified information.

Two of Trump’s lawyers, Evan Corcoran and John Rowley, did not respond to a request for comment.

In an earlier statement on his Truth social network, Trump said: “My lawyers and representatives were cooperating fully and a very good relationship had been established. The government could have had whatever it wanted, if we had had it. “

LOCKED STORAGE ROOM

The unprecedented search marked a significant escalation in one of many federal and state investigations Trump has faced since taking office and in the private sector, including a separate Justice Department probe into a failed attempt by Trump allies. to cancel the 2020 presidential election. by submitting false voter lists. Read more

The investigation into Trump’s deletion of the records began this year, after the National Archives fired the department. Read more

Former archivist David Ferriero previously said Trump returned 15 boxes to the government in January 2022. The archive later discovered that some of the items were “marked as classified national security information.”

Months before the search, FBI agents visited Trump’s property to investigate boxes in a locked storage room, according to a person familiar with the visit.

Officers and Corcoran spent a day reviewing the documents, the source said. A second source who had been briefed on the matter told Reuters the Justice Department also had surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Garland’s Justice Department has faced heavy criticism and online threats since Monday’s raid. Trump supporters and some of his fellow Republicans in Washington accuse Democrats of weaponizing federal bureaucracy to target Trump.

On Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio, a gunman suspected of trying to enter the FBI building died following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, said an Ohio State Highway Patrol official. Read more

Garland condemned the threats and attacks against the FBI and the Justice Department. “I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” he said.

Some Democrats have criticized Garland for being too cautious in probing Trump over his attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss to Biden.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Karen Freifeld; additional reporting from Andy Sullivan, David Morgan, Mike Scarcella, Kanishka Singh, Eric Beech, Steve Holland and Dan Whitcomb; Additional reporting by Shubham Kalia; Editing by Scott Malone, Daniel Wallis, Howard Goller and Leslie Adler

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-attorney-general-garland-confirms-fbi-investigating-trump-2022-08-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos