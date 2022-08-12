Xi Jinping eyes first in-person summit with Biden in November in Asia (WSJ)





Chinese officials are preparing for President Xi Jinping’s first face-to-face summit with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of meetings to be held in Southeast Asia in November, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people close to the preparations. . The report emerged as tensions between the two countries escalate over Taiwan following the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governing island earlier this month. . It was the first such visit by a Speaker of the House in 25 years, with Pelosi aiming to show support for Taiwan, which Beijing considers its own. U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on November 15, 2021 in Washington. (Getty/Kyodo) White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell told reporters the same day that Biden and Xi had discussed a possible in-person meeting during their recent call, but added: “We don’t nothing more in terms of time or location details.” He also indicated that the situation in Taiwan will remain a source of concern for the United States, warning that China is using Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to “launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan” which should “continue to unfold in the coming weeks”. and months.” “The objective of this campaign is clear: to intimidate and coerce Taiwan and undermine its resilience,” the official said. But Campbell added that Washington intended to keep lines of communication open with Beijing. According to the WSJ, preparations are underway for Xi to make his first international trip in nearly three years amid the coronavirus pandemic, after wrapping up a two-decade Communist Party congress slated for the fall. He will likely attend a two-day summit of the leaders of the Group of 20 economies on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15, then travel to Bangkok to attend the summit of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation forum two days later. , the newspaper said. . While preparations are still in their early stages and could be changed, a meeting between Xi and Biden is possible on the sidelines of one of the two summits, according to the report. Last month, the two leaders had their fifth call since Biden took office in January last year. While cautioning against what they see as destabilizing acts regarding Taiwan, they also discussed the value of meeting face to face and agreed that their teams would follow each other to find “a mutually agreeable time for the do,” a senior US administration official said. at the time. The possibility of the first in-person Biden-Xi summit emerged at some point last year and was considered on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Italy, but Xi decided against traveling to the European country amid of the pandemic.

