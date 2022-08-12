Tory MPs told chief whip to shut up on Partygate investigation

The Chief Government Whip has warned Tory MPs to shut up over the inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over Partygate.

It comes as the caretaker Prime Minister is reportedly consulting with lawyers on how best to handle the Commons Privileges Committee inquiry which is expected to begin in the autumn.

Johnson’s ally Nadine Dorries has been accused of waging a terror campaign to discredit the investigation, after she urged Tory MPs on the all-party committee to drop the witch hunt.

In an email to all Tory MPs, Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris said he wanted to remind them that MPs had already voted to set up the inquiry and that they would vote on any sanction recommended by the committee.

May I urge caution against any further comments in the media about the privileges committee and in particular its clerk and members, he also cautioned against increasingly aggressive wrangling over of the investigation.

Heaton-Harris added: Invariably, these comments will be misinterpreted by those who do not wish to help us.

Senior Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, who sits on the committee investigating the Prime Minister, lashed out when asked about Dorries’ allegations of a witch hunt.

If people want to criticize it, write to the committee, don’t just run some kind of terror campaign to try to discredit the committee, he said when asked about the attacks by the culture secretaries.

Meanwhile, Johnson is consulting with attorneys on how best to approach the privileges committee investigation, according to The temperature.

The allies also told the newspaper that they now accepted in advance that he would be found in contempt of parliament.

But the Prime Minister is hoping to avoid a 10-day suspension from the House of Commons, a sanction that would allow his constituents in Uxbridge to launch a recall petition and a possible by-election if he did not find he had knowingly misled Parliament.

Mr Johnson denies misleading Parliament about what he knew about rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street.

His defenders have questioned whether he deliberately or knowingly misled Parliament during the Partygate saga. But the committee made it clear that such a comment was irrelevant to whether he was in contempt.

A memo says: It is for the committee and the House to determine whether there has been contempt and whether the intent of the contempt is irrelevant to making that decision.

Three former No 10 officials believe the Prime Minister did not tell the Commons everything he knew about the rule-breaking gatherings held during the Covid crisis.

One of the former staffers has agreed to give evidence as part of the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether the PM misled parliament, while two others contacted by the committee are considering giving evidence, according toThe telegraph.