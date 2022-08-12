Trump faces investigations and lawsuits as he weighs White House race





Former US President Donald Trump raises his fist while walking towards a vehicle outside Trump Tower in New York on August 10, 2022.

Stringer | AFP | Getty Images

As Donald Trump debates whether and when to make a third run for the White House, the former president faces a series of official investigations and civil lawsuits.

Several of these investigations expose Trump to criminal sanctions. Others threaten his wallet.

What also remains to be seen is whether they will hurt or help Trump, in what many supporters expect and hope will be his candidacy in 2024.

Republican Trump has repeatedly called the legal investigations a “witch hunt” by Democratic officials and allies that aim to obstruct him politically. He denied any wrongdoing.

Here are the top legal challenges for Trump right now.

Federal criminal investigation into deletion of White House records

Monday’s investigation into the files has become potentially Trump’s biggest legal threat, following his stunning revelation that a team of FBI agents raided his residence at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, New York. Florida.

The raid was linked to a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, which is investigating Trump over the suppression of White House records when he left office in January 2021.

In January 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration recovered 15 boxes of White House documents from Mar-a-Lago. This government agency said the documents should have been sent to NARA at the end of the Trump administration.

A month later, the National Archives revealed that they had found documents marked as “classified national security information” in the boxes. The Department of Justice in May issued a subpoena for these documents to the National Archives.

On Monday, FBI agents with a search warrant drove to Mar-a-Lago and seized about a dozen boxes from the residence, according to an attorney for Trump, who was staying in the New York area at the time. That attorney, Christina Bobb, said officers were investigating possible violations of laws relating to the Presidential Records Act and the handling of classified documents.

The Justice Department on Thursday filed a motion to unseal the search warrant the FBI used to search Trump’s home.

To obtain such a warrant, the FBI must show a judge that there is probable cause that a crime has been committed and that the evidence they seek relates to that potential crime.

“Monday’s unprecedented and utterly unnecessary raid on President Trump’s home was just the latest and most egregious act of hostility by the Biden administration, whose Justice Department has been armed to harass the President Trump, his supporters and his staff,” Trump’s spokesperson told NBC News on Thursday.

Georgia Criminal Investigation into Trump for Interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election

Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office Fani Willis is presenting evidence and testimony to a special grand jury in Atlanta tasked with investigating Trump and a number of his allies in their attempts to bring Georgia officials to undo President Joe Biden’s election victory there.

Prior to Monday’s Mar-a-Lago raid by the FBI, some legal observers viewed the Fulton County investigation as the most pressing threat of criminal prosecution against Trump. That may still be the case.

Willis, a Democrat, is particularly considering a call from Trump on January 2, 2021 to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that conversation, the then-president asked Raffensperger to “find” Trump over 11,700 votes to reverse his margin of defeat against Biden.

The DA is also investigating contacts Trump allies have had with the state attorney general and the lead federal attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

Last month, Willis asked the grand jury to issue subpoenas to lawyers from the Trump campaign’s legal team, which include former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as well as US Senator Lindsey Graham, RS .C., and a dozen so-called fake Trump voters in Georgia.

Those voters were brought together in an effort to set up a legal dispute in which Trump’s slate would challenge the legitimacy of the Electoral College delegates awarded by Biden for his popular-vote victory in Georgia.

Federal Criminal Investigation into the Capitol Riot of January 6, 2021

Another grand jury in Washington is collecting evidence and testimony related to Trump’s actions leading to the insurrection on Capitol Hill by a mob of his supporters, who thronged the halls of Congress, disrupting confirmation of Biden’s election.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Trump, who for weeks before the riot falsely claimed widespread voter fraud was responsible for his election defeat, is not personally the subject of a criminal investigation in the case, NBC News reported last week. quoting a federal official.

But the grand jury subpoenaed former Trump White House attorney Pat Cipollone to testify in the investigation, along with two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence.

House select committee investigating January 6 riot

The House panel, which interviewed more than 1,000 people as part of its investigation into the riot, began holding a series of public hearings that exposed Trump’s actions before and during the attack on the Capitol. .

Witnesses said Trump, after staging a rally of supporters outside the White House earlier in the day, wanted to join the crowd outside the Capitol as they protested Biden’s election.

After being rebuffed in that attempt, Trump then spent hours watching the attack on Congress unfold on television without taking steps to call out the crowd, witnesses said.

“Donald Trump’s conduct on January 6 … is a stain on our history,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. said at the July 22 hearing.

The committee cannot bring criminal or civil charges against Trump, but is expected to present its findings in a damning final report.

Federal Criminal Investigation into Efforts to Cancel 2020 Presidential Election

Trump and his allies, including a team of lawyers led by Giuliani, have embarked on a sweeping effort to reverse Trump’s losses to Biden in seven swing states.

The Justice Department is monitoring those efforts, which included a campaign to pressure Pence to refuse to certify Biden’s victory in a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Pence did not go through with that plan and certified Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, guaranteeing he would become president.

Federal agents seized the phones of three men who had discussions with Trump when they were involved in efforts to overturn Biden’s victory.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., had his phone taken this week. Lawyer John Eastman, who was a key architect of a plan to submit fake voter lists for Trump, had his phone seized before, as did the former Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark.

Trump had sought to make Clark U.S. Attorney General, where he would have been able to get the Justice Department to support Trump in the effort to reverse the election.

Eric Holder, who served as attorney general in the Obama administration, in a radio interview last week said Trump would “likely” be charged with criminal charges with his White House officials in connection with this. effort.

“But I think before that, I’m expecting something from this prosecutor in Atlanta,” Holder said, referring to the Georgia state election interference investigation led by DA Willis.

New York Attorney General’s Office civil investigation into Trump Organization business practices

Trump appeared Wednesday for an hour-long deposition at the offices of New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who is monitoring allegations that Trump’s company improperly manipulated reported valuations of real estate assets. to get millions of dollars in financial benefits.

Trump refused to answer questions under oath from James’ attorney, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 440 times.

Trump’s son Eric Trump, who leads the Trump Organization with his older brother Donald Trump Jr., in 2020 cited the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times when he refused to answer questions during his own deposition in the ‘investigation.

Democrat James said her investigation focused on claims that Trump’s properties had been altered in order to obtain better terms on loans and insurance and to obtain tax breaks. Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, testified to the practice during an appearance before Congress.

The Attorney General at the end of this investigation may seek to impose civil penalties, including monetary penalties, on the Trump Organization.

Manhattan District Attorney’s Criminal Case Against Trump Organization

The Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg await trial on criminal charges in a 15-count indictment related to an alleged scheme to avoid taxes on the CFO’s compensation and other leaders since 2005. The defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was also known to be investigating Trump and his company for possible crimes related to the asset valuation manipulation contemplated in the AG James civil case.

Earlier this year, two of the top prosecutors in Bragg’s office who handled that investigation dropped out after Bragg declined to press charges against Trump.

“I believe that Donald Trump, in fact, was guilty and, secondly, that there was enough evidence in law to have supported a guilty verdict if we went ahead,” said Mark Pomerantz, the former special prosecutor from Bragg’s office. last month in a podcast interview.

If Trump “had been Kokomo’s Joe Blow, we would have been indicted,” Pomerantz said.

Bragg’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

But there is a widespread belief that the Democratic DA will not seek to indict Trump in the absence of a cooperating witness who could testify against him.

Libel lawsuit for rape by writer E. Jean Carroll

