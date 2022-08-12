Jokowi meets with the leaders of high state institutions, this is what they are discussed





JAKARTA, BALIPOST.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met with leaders of senior state institutions at the State Palace in Jakarta on Friday (12/8). Quoted by the Antara news agency, the meeting lasted 2.5 hours. During the meeting, various issues were discussed including domestic and global economic conditions. “We mostly talk about the global crisis, related to the food crisis, the energy crisis, and also the financial crisis, and we share, share on issues related to our interior,” President Jokowi said after of the meeting which started at 2:00 p.m. WIB. Jokowi said he had not held a meeting with the leaders of high state institutions for a long time. In addition to discussing global and national economic issues, the President and leaders of high state institutions also discussed the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia on August 17, 2022. “It’s August 17, talk and talk about these things,” Jokowi said. Economic issues discussed, Jokowi said, included the APBN’s grant budget which was considered too large as it had already reached 502 trillion rupees. “But can we maintain the figure of IDR 502 trillion? If it is possible, Alhamdulilah, it means the people are not burdened, but what if the state budget is not strong enough? In other countries the price of fuel is already Rp 17,000, Rp 18,000, everything has doubled, yes, the economic price is like that,” he said. Jokowi explained that the government must spend subsidies of up to IDR 502 trillion to contain fuel prices, especially subsidized fuels, so as not to strain people’s purchasing power. “Our subsidy figure is indeed too big, look for a country whose subsidy can reach 502 trillion rupees, because we have to keep the price of pertalite, gas, electricity including pertamax very high “, did he declare. Also present at the meeting were DPR Chairman Puan Maharani, MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo, DPD Chairman La Nyalla Mattalitti, Constitutional Court Chief Justice Anwar Usman, Supreme Audit Agency Head ( BPK) Isma Yatun, the head of the Supreme Court M Syarifuddin and the Judiciary Commission. Mukti Fajar Nur.Gods chair. (kmb/balipost)

