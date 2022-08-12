Xi-Biden meeting planning underway: White House





WASHINGTON Planning for a face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is underway, the White House announced on Friday amid extremely strained relations between the United States and China. Biden and Xi “discussed a possible face-to-face meeting during their recent call and agreed that their teams would follow through to work out the details,” Kurt Campbell, Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator, told reporters during a briefing. a conference call. Guidelines to lay the groundwork for a sit-down were not mentioned in the reading of the presidential appeal released after Biden and Xi spoke on July 28. Earlier on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that officials in Beijing were working to arrange the in-person meeting in November when Xi plans to attend a pair of summits in Indonesia and Thailand in what will mark his first travel abroad since January 2020. Ties between Washington and Beijing have frayed significantly in recent weeks following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which went ahead despite repeated warnings from China. China sees the trip as a threat to its claims of sovereignty over the island, which has been self-governing since 1949. China considers Taiwan a “separatist province” and has pledged to reunite it, including by force if necessary. China wrapped up its massive week-long military exercises around Taiwan on Wednesday, which included missile launches and massive deployments of ships and aircraft. Besides the show of military power, Beijing downgraded military dialogue with the United States and suspended cooperation on climate change issues, along with six other countermeasures. Commenting on China’s response to Pelosi’s visit, Campbell said China had “overreacted” and added that its actions “continue to be provocative, destabilizing and unprecedented.” He further said that the United States will continue to fulfill its obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act, which, among other things, requires Washington to provide Taipei with the weapons it needs to avoid a possible military invasion. “This includes supporting Taiwan’s self-defense and maintaining our own ability to resist any use of force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize Taiwan’s security, economy, or society.” , did he declare. “We will continue, in line with our one-China policy, to deepen our ties with Taiwan, including by continuing to advance our economic and trade relations.” The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

